MercyOne reaches agreement with UnitedHealthcare to maintain in-network coverage

DES MOINES – MercyOne has announced it has reached a three-year agreement with UnitedHealthcare. The agreement ensures continued in-network access to MercyOne hospitals, doctors and specialists for patients covered by UnitedHealthcare MedicareAdvantage plans.

“Our goal always is to ensure access to care for the communities we serve. We never want disruptions for patients across the MercyOne system,” said Bob Ritz, president and CEO of MercyOne. “This agreement was necessary to ensure MercyOne (including Genesis Health System) can continue delivering the high-quality affordable care people need. With fair reimbursement, we can continue to invest in our colleagues, medical staff, innovative treatments and important health programs, protecting access to care now and in the future.”

Patients who receive health insurance coverage through UnitedHealthcare should contact UnitedHealthcare directly using the number on the back of their insurance card with any questions about their coverage or benefits.

MercyOne has facilities throughout Iowa, including Clinton.

More information can be found at MercyOne.org/UHC.