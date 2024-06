AMES — More than 10,600 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2024 dean’s list.

Students named to the dean’s list must earn a grade-point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Local students named to the list include:

Erie: Mya E. Jones

Port Byron: Marina Hinde, Caleb Lee Jennings, Cole Jennings, Carter Ven Huizen and Drew Watson