Hyundai Carnival breaks the minivan mold with huge success

At first glance, it would be easy to mistake the Kia Carnival as just another SUV. Look hard, and you can faintly see (depending on the color of paint) the channel for the sliding 2nd row door. But you have to look hard.

I recently tested the 2026 Kia Carnival SX Prestige. Challenging what a family vehicle is supposed to look and feel like, the Carnival has been a huge success for Hyundai. While it checks all the traditional minivan boxes, like space, comfort, and practicality, it does so with a design that leans heavily into SUV territory.

My SX Prestige tester featured the stunning Dark Edition package. Imagine a minivan meets the Dark Knight. Yep, this is much more than a child-hauling vehicle. Finished in a black-on-black treatment, the Dark Edition adds 19-inch black alloy wheels, darkened exterior accents, and sleek LED projector headlights that give the Carnival a more assertive stance.

From my point of view, it’s a sharp look, and one that avoids the rounded, van-like appearance that has turned off some buyers in the past. From a distance, it could easily be mistaken for a midsize SUV, which is exactly the point Kia is shooting for.

Under the hood, the Carnival sticks with a tried-and-true V6 powertrain that delivers smooth, predictable acceleration. Fuel economy is rated at 18 mpg in the city, 25 on the highway, and 21 combined. Those numbers are respectable for a vehicle of this size, though it is not class-leading.

Around town, the Carnival feels composed and easy to maneuver, with steering that is light without feeling disconnected. On the highway, it settles into a comfortable cruise, soaking up miles with minimal effort.

Inside, the SX Prestige trim really starts to justify its price point. With a final sticker of $52,990, expectations are understandably high, and for the most part, I think the Carnival delivers in spades. The cabin is thoughtfully designed, with leather seat trim, a heated steering wheel, and a head-up display that keeps key information in the driver’s line of sight. Materials throughout felt upscale, with soft-touch surfaces and well-finished details that elevate the overall experience for driver and passengers.

Of special note is the Bose premium audio system, another highlight, offering clear, full sound that enhances long drives. Meanwhile, the digital rearview mirror provides an unobstructed view behind the vehicle, which can be especially useful when the cabin is fully loaded with passengers or cargo.

Space remains one of the Carnival’s strongest attributes. The second row is generous, offering ample legroom and flexible seating configurations, while the third row is surprisingly accommodating for adults, something not all competitors can claim. Storage is equally impressive, with clever compartments and usable cargo space even when all seats are occupied. Families, in particular, will appreciate the practical layout and ease of access throughout the cabin.

I was impressed with the dual power sunroofs, which bring in natural light and help prevent the interior from feeling closed off. The smart power liftgate is another everyday convenience, making loading and unloading groceries, sports gear, or luggage an easy task.

Safety is also a major focus. The Carnival SX Prestige comes equipped with a wide array of advanced driver-assistance features, including forward collision avoidance, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control. These systems work seamlessly in the background, providing an added layer of confidence without feeling intrusive.

The Carnival isn’t without its drawbacks. While the ride is generally comfortable, it can feel slightly firm over rough pavement, especially compared to some softer-riding competitors. Additionally, while the V6 engine is smooth, it doesn’t deliver particularly exciting performance, something drivers coming from more powerful SUVs might notice.

I thought the infotainment required a bit more of a learning curve than most systems I encountered. The interface is modern and responsive, but the abundance of menus and settings may require some time to fully master. And despite the upscale interior, some lower cabin plastics don’t quite match the premium feel found elsewhere in the vehicle.

Kia offers one of the best warranties in the industry. The 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, along with 5-year/60,000-mile roadside assistance, adds significant peace of mind and long-term value.

In the end, the 2026 Kia Carnival SX Prestige succeeds in redefining expectations. It offers the practicality of a minivan without fully embracing the label, wrapping it all in a package that feels modern, well-equipped, and thoughtfully designed. While it may not be perfect, it’s a compelling option for families who want space and functionality without sacrificing style.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing,, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.