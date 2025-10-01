2026 Starved Rock & Matthiessen Calendars Available for Purchase

Starved Rock and Matthiessen Calendars are now available for purchase in-stores and preorder online, with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the Starved Rock Foundation. The volunteer-run foundation supports the State Park through educational programs, guided hikes, exhibit updates, park improvements, and more.

The 2026 calendar is the perfect gift for anyone that loves the outdoors or has visited Starved Rock or Matthiessen. Online ordering is available through Starved Rock Hikers at www.starvedrockhikers.com/product-page/2026-calendar

This fundraiser carries even greater impact thanks to the Miller Group Charitable Trust, which is generously matching donations up to $8,500. That means every calendar purchased doubles the impact—helping protect these landscapes, fund educational programs, and create opportunities for everyone to connect with the outdoors.

The calendar is made possible through generous photo contributions by visitors of all ages, from students just discovering their love of photography to professionals with decades of experience. It also features a variety of park events, always free and welcoming to all.

2026 Starved Rock & Matthiessen Calendar Launches Oct 1 Photo provided by Matthew Klein (Matthew Klein)

Calendars can be purchased at the following in-store locations starting today, while supplies last:

• Bruce & Ollies at The Bickerman Building – Utica, IL

• LeRocher Bookstore and Gift Shop (Starved Rock State Park Visitor Center) – Oglesby, IL

• Lock 16 Café and Visitor Center – LaSalle, IL

• Prairie Fox Books – Ottawa, IL

• Starved Rock Country Welcome Center – Utica, IL

• Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center – Oglesby, IL

• The Rock and Soul – Utica, IL

“Now in its 6th year, the calendar project has become an important tradition—raising more than $25,000 to support the parks since it began. This milestone comes at an exciting time for our Foundation, as we continue to grow with members and volunteers, launch new projects, and see more community interest than ever before,” said Matthew Klein, Calendar Creator and Vice President of the Starved Rock Foundation.

The 11x14 wall calendar is professionally printed on one of the finest printing papers made. This Classic Felt press paper has a luxurious feel and smooth finish, producing a high-quality, timeless feel. It is an acid free, archival and Forest Stewardship Council certified paper. Online orders placed before Nov. 8 will ship on Nov. 10, and online orders placed between Nov. 8 and Dec. 13 will ship on Dec. 14.

The Starved Rock Historical and Educational Foundation is the nonprofit organization for Starved Rock State Park located in North Central Illinois. The Foundation includes a volunteer program which staffs the Visitor Center information desk and leads interpretive hikes, provides educational materials, and conducts special events and presentations. It also raises monies for appropriate materials, equipment, and the improvement of Starved Rock State Park through memberships, donations, and profit from the 100% volunteer-run LeRocher Book Store and Gift Shop in the Visitor Center. Over $500,000 has been donated over the past 30+ years by an elected board of directors.

Learn more about the Foundation, becoming a volunteer, or donating at www.starvedrock.org