Enjoy Live Music in Princeton!

Renowned for their live stage shows and Shakespeare In The Park performances, Princeton is no stranger to hosting crowding pleasing entertainment. Now the 2022 ‘Main Street Summer Concert Series’ is bringing free music for every taste and genre to Western Starved Rock Country. All concerts are held from 6pm-10pm on the Main Street Square, bring your folding chair and get ready for some great music under the stars!

Princeton Tourism has announced the schedule for the upcoming Main Street Summer Concert Series. All concerts will be held on Main Street in front of the Prouty Building from 6 to 10 p.m. on the respective dates. (Provided)

Music Schedule:

June 17 Jake Maurer

July 1 American English a Beatles Tribute

July 15 Kevin Purcell and the Nightburners

August 12 The Pork Tornadoes

September 8 Dancing Queen an ABBA Salute

October 1 Paloma Oktoberfest Band

Visit VisitPrinceton-Il.com for more information on farmers markets, house tours and other happenings.