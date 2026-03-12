McHenry ready for ShamROCKS the Fox – with hope of cooperative weather

A festival goer battles the wind as she strolls along the recently-dyed Fox River as part of the ShamROCKS the Fox Fest in McHenry on Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

During last year’s ShamROCKS the Fox, Mother Nature did not serve up a pot o’ gold for McHenry.

“Last year, we hit all of the seasons in one weekend,” Parks and Recreation Director Bill Hobson said. “It was 70 degrees on Friday and beautiful, but they forecasted wind on Saturday. The tent company took their tent back on Friday” and temperatures dropped hard by Saturday night.

Then, early that Sunday with snow coming down and no tent, the call was made to call off events at Miller Point Park. Downtown restaurant events continued, and the bands set for the park moved over to The Vixen.

Hobson doesn’t worry so much about weather during the annual St. Patrick’s Day event that draws thousands to the city, he added.

“It is the Midwest. You never know what the weather will do,” he said. “We just do the best we can to support the event and the downtown businesses.”

The 2026 ShamROCKS the Fox is set for March 13 to 15 in downtown McHenry. Events kick off at 5 p.m. Friday with live music, food trucks and a beer tent at Miller Point Park. Events wrap up each night at 11 p.m.

As it stands, the forecast calls for a windy Friday, with highs in the lowers 40s Friday and Saturday and slightly warmer, but wetter, Sunday.

Where is ShamROCKS the Fox?

The city’s events – food trucks, a beer tent and live music – are at Miller Point Park. There are also vendors in the 10 Riverwalk Shoppes, an amphitheater overlooking the the Fox River, public bathrooms and open grassy areas for children to play, with inflatables.

• There is no on-site parking at Miller Point Park, but Naturally McHenry County has map of parking lots on its website. A trolley from remote parking lots get people from their cars to the event and back.

McHenry's suggested parking for ShamROCKS the Fox, March 13-15, 2026. A trolley is available take event-goers to the downtown areas and back again. (Photo provided by the City of McHenry)

A full listing of ShamROCKS the Fox events can be found at NaturallyMcHenryCounty.com. Highlights on Saturday – the “big day ” according to Hobson – include the Kiwanis Shamrock Shuffle 5k at 8 a.m., a crew from Blarney Island dying the Fox River green at 10 a.m. and the parade at noon. Fireworks on Sunday night cap off the weekend. Festival attendees are encouraged to eat at McHenry restaurants during the event. Open containers of alcohol are allowed on downtown streets from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

What will be in the Riverwalk Shoppes during ShamROCKS?

Temporary vendors are in McHenry’s Riverwalk Shoppes during the ShamROCKS the Fox Market, with one of the stores set aside for face painting for children, Hobson said. Those vendors are:

Distinguished Dangles

Fat Candle Company

GenerousIntentions

Grammy’s Homemade Jams Pickles Salsas & More

Jodi Mac Sweets & Treats LLC

Legacy Fudge

NAP Creations

Our Happy Space

POP a doodle doo

Rage Goods

What else can event-goers do during ShamROCKS in McHenry?