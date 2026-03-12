McHenry ready for ShamROCKS the Fox – with hope of cooperative weather

During last year’s ShamROCKS the Fox, Mother Nature did not serve up a pot o’ gold for McHenry.
“Last year, we hit all of the seasons in one weekend,” Parks and Recreation Director Bill Hobson said. “It was 70 degrees on Friday and beautiful, but they forecasted wind on Saturday. The tent company took their tent back on Friday” and temperatures dropped hard by Saturday night.
Then, early that Sunday with snow coming down and no tent, the call was made to call off events at Miller Point Park. Downtown restaurant events continued, and the bands set for the park moved over to The Vixen.
Hobson doesn’t worry so much about weather during the annual St. Patrick’s Day event that draws thousands to the city, he added.
“It is the Midwest. You never know what the weather will do,” he said. “We just do the best we can to support the event and the downtown businesses.”
The 2026 ShamROCKS the Fox is set for March 13 to 15 in downtown McHenry. Events kick off at 5 p.m. Friday with live music, food trucks and a beer tent at Miller Point Park. Events wrap up each night at 11 p.m.
As it stands, the forecast calls for a windy Friday, with highs in the lowers 40s Friday and Saturday and slightly warmer, but wetter, Sunday.
Where is ShamROCKS the Fox?
The city’s events – food trucks, a beer tent and live music – are at Miller Point Park. There are also vendors in the 10 Riverwalk Shoppes, an amphitheater overlooking the the Fox River, public bathrooms and open grassy areas for children to play, with inflatables.
• There is no on-site parking at Miller Point Park, but Naturally McHenry County has map of parking lots on its website. A trolley from remote parking lots get people from their cars to the event and back.
A full listing of ShamROCKS the Fox events can be found at NaturallyMcHenryCounty.com. Highlights on Saturday – the “big day ” according to Hobson – include the Kiwanis Shamrock Shuffle 5k at 8 a.m., a crew from Blarney Island dying the Fox River green at 10 a.m. and the parade at noon. Fireworks on Sunday night cap off the weekend. Festival attendees are encouraged to eat at McHenry restaurants during the event. Open containers of alcohol are allowed on downtown streets from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
What will be in the Riverwalk Shoppes during ShamROCKS?
Temporary vendors are in McHenry’s Riverwalk Shoppes during the ShamROCKS the Fox Market, with one of the stores set aside for face painting for children, Hobson said. Those vendors are:
Grammy’s Homemade Jams Pickles Salsas & More
What else can event-goers do during ShamROCKS in McHenry?
- The Kiwanis Shamrock Shuffle 5K is set for 8 a.m. Saturday starting at the McHenry High School Lower Campus, 1012 N. Green St. Early registration is available at Runsignup.com, and day-of registration is available 6:30 to 7:45 a.m. at the high school gymnasium.
- Eight food trucks will be set up at at Miller Point’s Riverside Drive parking lot each day of the event.
- Fox Hole Pizza and Pub, 3308 W. Elm St., will have a food and beer tent in the parking lot from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
- The Courthouse Tavern, 1401 Riverside Drive, will have outdoor music on its patio, Hobson said, adding restaurants with outdoor seating, like Toast and Roast, 1250 N. Green St., will have outdoor events. Windhill Pancake Parlor, 3307 W Elm St., will be cooking outdoors on Saturday, according to co-owner Phil Siudak.
- The McHenry Mile is promoting a Shamrock Scavenger Hunt on Saturday. Participating businesses have boards, and 17 locations have shamrocks tucked away inside with a number. Maps are available in each of the 17 locations. Completed cards are turned in by 4 p.m. Sunday at Shop 3430 Sunday, but Saturday is the only day to collect stickers. Cards with all 17 stickers will be entered to win a $50 Little Chef gift card.