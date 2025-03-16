ShamROCKS the Fox outdoor events at Miller Point Park canceled Sunday because of snow

A pair of geese take flight over the recently-dyed Fox River during the ShamROCKS the Fox Fest in McHenry on Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

With snow coming down and no tent to protect vendors, McHenry officials made the call Sunday morning to call off ShamROCKS the Fox events set for Miller Point Park.

The open container policy, allowing festival goers to carry open containers of alcohol on city streets, remains in effect from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Bands that were originally scheduled to play at the park can be seen for free at 1 p.m. Sunday at The Vixen, 1208 N. Green St., a city Facebook post said. Forecast snow and cold temperatures made conditions unsafe, the city said.

[ See photos from Saturday's ShamROCKS parade and river dyeing ]

“We encourage people to patronize our downtown businesses,” Parks and Recreation Director Bill Hobson said.

The closure of events at Miller Point Park includes the beer garden as well as the food trucks there, Hobson said. The Riverwalk Shoppes at the park remain open.

Fireworks are also canceled Sunday. The city said it’s looking to reschedule the fireworks or possible use them as credit to enhance a fireworks show at a future event.

McHenry has held the St. Patrick’s Day weekend festival in snow and frigid temperatures, but with a tent on the site with heaters. The decision was made Friday to not set up the tent because of storms and high winds forecast through the weekend.

Storms rolled through the area Friday night, knocking down tree limbs and causing power outages in McHenry County. In Kane County, the storm ripped the roof off a historic Elgin church.