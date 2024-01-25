The Local Scene: Olivia Minogue at The Forge in Joliet

Olivia Minogue, who competed in 2023 on "The Voice", poses for a photo at the DARA studio at St. Francis on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 in Joliet. Minogue will appear in concert on Friday at The Forge in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

1. 38 Special: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Award-winning Southern rock band that’s released more than 15 albums since 1976. For tickets and information, call 815-726-6600 or visit rialtosquare.com/events. For information about 38 Special, visit 38special.com.

2. Soup & Sandwich Day: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1015 Winthrop Ave., Joliet. Italian beef or chicken salad sandwiches, cream of broccoli or hearty beef with wild rice soup, apple or cherry pie. Coffee, tea and water. Food items individually priced. Cash only. Dine-in or carryout. Hosted by the Westminster Presbyterian Women. For information, call 815-725-6687 or email office@westpresjoliet.org.

3. Olivia Minogue in Concert: 6:30 p.m. Friday, The Forge, 22 W. Cass St. Joliet. First headlining event for Olivia Minogue of Lockport since participating on NBC’s “The Voice.” All-age event. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Rock, pop and R&B music with band members Michael Kovach, Nathan Liberty, Mason Parker and Danny Singh. For tickets and information, visit theforgelive.com.

4. Arsenic and Old Lace: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. The Joliet Drama Guild will perform this hysterical farce about drama critic Mortimer Brewster and how he learns that his two spinster aunts are offering a macabre solution for old men’s loneliness. For tickets and information, call 815-342-0247 or visit thejolietdramaguild.com.

5. Great Moments in Vinyl tribute to the British Invasion: 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. Bands covered include the Rolling Stones, the Kinks, the Yardbirds, the Animals, the Dave Clark Five and the Zombies. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Beverage bar, snack vendor, access to museum galleries and exhibits. For tickets and information, call 815-723-5201 or visit jolietmuseum.org.

