The Local Scene: 2024 Playwrights and Poets Festival in Joliet

Issaiah Sanchez's play "Do You See Me" was the winning play of the 2019 Playwrights Festival at the Billie Limacher Park Theatre in Joliet. The 2024 Playwrights and Poets Festival will take place Friday and Saturday at Bicentennial Park. (Photo provided by the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre)

1. Playwrights & Poets Festival: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Enjoy original one-act short plays and poems presented by the authors themselves. One-act plays include Andrea Berting of Chicago’s “Little Kasia Meets the God of Death,” Maria Fischer of Channahon’s “Gerasim Drowned Mumu,” Steph Prizhitomsky of New York’s “Vincent’s” and Allison Whittenberg of Pittsburgh’s “Choice.”

Poetry includes Maria Fischer’s “This is My Daughter,” Brian Carlson’s “The Code” and “This Poem Disappears,” Uxmar Torres’ “Release Yourself,” and Judy Quilty Smith’s “Grandma Says.”

Admission is $5. Doors open at 6 p.m. A cash bar and light refreshments will be available. For tickets and information, call 815-724-3761 or visit bicentennialpark.org.

2. Winter Wonderland Bingo Fundraiser: 7 p.m. Friday, Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue, 2303 Oak Leaf St., Joliet. Admission is $30. Includes food, soda and one bingo card per game for five games. Benefits surgery for Big Girl, who arrived at the rescue with a leg injury. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. To register, visit forms.gle/ySRCbrrMZt1Edp6E8. For information, call 779-206-2132 or visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org.

3. Joliet Symphony Orchestra Family Concert: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, University of St. Francis, Sexton Hall Auditorium, 500 Wilcox St., Joliet. This free public event is for those who want to learn more about a symphony orchestra and its instruments, composers and repertoire. For information, visit jolietsymphonyorchestra.org.

4. Folsom Prison Experience: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Immersive tribute of the legendary 1968 Johnny Cash show at Folsom Prison and the presence of Johnny Cash, June Carter and melodious harmonies of the Statler Brothers. Emcee is Hugh Cherry. For tickets and information, call 815-726-6600 or visit rialtosquare.com/events.

5. Knights of Columbus #5573 Charities Pancake Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, St. Mary Immaculate Parish gym, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Pancakes, sausage links and scrambled eggs. Breakfast served after the 7:30, 9 and 10:45 a.m. Masses. For information, contact Thomas Krepelka at 708-218-5733 or tpkrepelka@amerline.com.

