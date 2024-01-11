The Local Scene: Pop-up bakery at Shorewood cafe

Critical Grind board gaming cafe in Shorewood will host a pop-up bakery on Sunday. The Baby Doll Bakery offers all gluten-free items and dairy-free and egg-free options, too. (Denise Unland)

1. DARK: Understanding Dark Matter: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Joliet Junior College planetarium, 1215 Houbolt Road, Joliet. This show addresses the existence of black matter and uses science to attempt a greater understanding of the unknown structure of space. For information, contact Caitlin Lee at 815-280-2601 or caitlin.lee@jjc.edu, or visit jjc.edu.

2. Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Harry E. Anderson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9545, 323 Old Hickory Road, New Lenox. Online ordering is now available. Carryout orders must be picked up inside at the cash registers. Phone-in orders start at 3:30 p.m. Call 815-485-8369 to place your order. For a menu, online ordering and more information, visit vfwpost9545.org/friday-fish-fry-menu.

3. Hairbanger’s Ball: 9:30 p.m. Friday, Corrigan’s Pub, 700 W. Jefferson St., Shorewood. 1980s hair rock tribute band Hairbanger’s Ball will perform. Ages 21 and older. For information, visit corriganspub52.com and hairbangersball.com.

4. The Jesse Perez Experience: 7 p.m. Saturday, Plainfield Moose Lodge 2491, 16310 S. Lincoln Highway #100, Plainfield. Jesse Perez is a professional musician who assembles “performances to bring a unique experience,” according to the Jesse Perez Experience Facebook page. For information, visit thejesseperezexperience.business.site and facebook.com/thejesseperezexperience.

5. Gluten-Free Pop-Up Bakery: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Critical Grind board gaming cafe, 852 Sharp Drive #L, Shorewood. Baby Doll Bakery offers all gluten-free items and dairy-free and egg-free options, too. Buy cake pops, cookies and brownies at the event. Pre-order specialized items for pickup at Critical Grind at babydollbakerygf.com/order-pickup. For information about Critical Grind, visit criticalgrind.com.

