The Local Scene: Play exhibit at Plainfield library

The Natural World Art Exhibit: Through Jan. 26. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays at the Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook. Hidden Oaks and the Bolingbrook Arts Council curated this colorful, natured-themed exhibit featuring works by local artists. Vote for your favorite to award the People’s Choice and Kids’ Choice awards. For information, visit reconnectwithnature.org.
DuPage Children’s Museum Pop-up: From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Plainfield Area Public Library, 15025 S. Illinois St., Plainfield. Drop in to enjoy a sample of play exhibits from the DuPage Children’s Museum. For information, call 815-436-6639 or visit papl.info.
‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Night at The Studio: 8 p.m. Friday, The Studio, 900 S. State St. Lockport. Mike and the Stillmasters will perform the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” soundtrack and other hit songs. Dress up as a Rocky Horror character for the costume contest. Other features include a Time Warp contest, cocktail and food specials, and a movie showing. Doors open at 5 p.m. Limited seating is provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Entry fee is $10. For tickets and information, visit studiolockport.com.
PawsUp4Rescue Adoption Event: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Channahon Tractor Supply, 26829 W. Eames St., Channahon. Meet available dogs. Approved application required to adopt. Apply at PawsUp4Rescue.org/adoptions.
Bunco: 1 p.m. Sunday, American Legion Marne Post 13, 24741 Renwick Road, Plainfield. Registration starts at 12:30 p.m. Ages 18 and older. $20. No experience necessary. Cash prizes. Bring own snacks or order a pizza or hot dog from the bar. Proceeds benefit military veterans. For information, call Cheryl Manno at 815-600-5617 or visit plainfieldlegion.com.
