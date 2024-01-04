The Local Scene: Play exhibit at Plainfield library

A patron of the Plainfield Public Library looks through shelves of books Feb. 9 at the Plainfield Public Library in Plainfield. Drop in at the Plainfield Area Public Library on Friday to enjoy sample of play exhibits from the DuPage Children’s Museum. (Eric Ginnard)

The Natural World Art Exhibit: Through Jan. 26. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays at the Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook. Hidden Oaks and the Bolingbrook Arts Council curated this colorful, natured-themed exhibit featuring works by local artists. Vote for your favorite to award the People’s Choice and Kids’ Choice awards. For information, visit reconnectwithnature.org.

DuPage Children’s Museum Pop-up: From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Plainfield Area Public Library, 15025 S. Illinois St., Plainfield. Drop in to enjoy a sample of play exhibits from the DuPage Children’s Museum. For information, call 815-436-6639 or visit papl.info.

‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Night at The Studio: 8 p.m. Friday, The Studio, 900 S. State St. Lockport. Mike and the Stillmasters will perform the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” soundtrack and other hit songs. Dress up as a Rocky Horror character for the costume contest. Other features include a Time Warp contest, cocktail and food specials, and a movie showing. Doors open at 5 p.m. Limited seating is provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Entry fee is $10. For tickets and information, visit studiolockport.com.

PawsUp4Rescue Adoption Event: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Channahon Tractor Supply, 26829 W. Eames St., Channahon. Meet available dogs. Approved application required to adopt. Apply at PawsUp4Rescue.org/adoptions.

Bunco: 1 p.m. Sunday, American Legion Marne Post 13, 24741 Renwick Road, Plainfield. Registration starts at 12:30 p.m. Ages 18 and older. $20. No experience necessary. Cash prizes. Bring own snacks or order a pizza or hot dog from the bar. Proceeds benefit military veterans. For information, call Cheryl Manno at 815-600-5617 or visit plainfieldlegion.com.

