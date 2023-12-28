The Local Scene: Tour Joliet’s houses decorated for the holidays

View houses in Joliet decorated for the holidays with the city of Joliet’s online map. A red Santa hat icon indicates participating homes. (Eric Ginnard)

1. Winter Break Movie Mornings: 10 a.m.to noon, Thursday, White Oak Library District, 20670 City Center Blvd., Crest Hill. Bring the family for a movie and popcorn. Featured family-friendly film is “The Little Mermaid” (2023). For information, contact Brittany Whyte at 815-552-4290 or bwhyte@whiteoaklib.org or visit whiteoaklibrary.org/Crest-Hill-Branch.

2. Noon Year’s Eve party: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, New Lenox Village Commons, 145-199 Veterans Pkwy. Music, crafts, activities and a massive balloon drop will be provided at this free, all-age event. Skate rentals and concessions will be available. For information, visit newlenoxparks.org/events/noon-years-eve-party.

4. Four Rivers Story Trail: 8 a.m. to sunset, through Jan. 9, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, 25055 S. Walnut Lane, Channahon. Read the story “Best in Snow” along the trail and watch for creatures that are active in winter. Read one to two pages at each stop. Free, all ages. For information, visit reconnectwithnature.org.

5. New Year’s Eve party: Sunday, Croatian Cultural Club, 1503 Clement St., Joliet. Doors open 7 p.m. Dinner served 8 to 10 p.m. Music by In the Pocket from 9 to 11 p.m. Snacks served at 11 p.m. Champagne toast at midnight. Dinner includes fried chicken, beef sandwiches, smokies and kraut, potatoes, salad, dessert. Tickets cost $30. There will be a limited amount of tickets available at door. For tickets call 815-723-3154.

