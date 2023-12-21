The Local Scene: Fish fry on Joliet’s East side

Ashley Botello gets fish dinners ready for customers on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the Knights of Columbus Holy Trinity Council #4400 in Joliet. The Knights of Columbus Holy Trinity Council #4400 hosts a fish fry on Fridays and Saturdays all through the year. (Denise Unland)

1. A Magical Cirque Christmas: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St. Joliet. A nostalgic variety show featuring world-class entertainers. For tickets, call 815-726-6600 or visit rialtosquare.com/events. For more information, visit magicalcirquechristmas.com.

2. East Side Knights of Columbus Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Knights of Columbus 4400, 1813 East Cass St., Joliet. Fish Fry. Serving cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, stuffed shrimp and chicken. Dine-in or carryout. Call 815-723-3827 or visit uknight.org/CouncilSite/?CNO=4400.

3. Buffalo Trace Bourbon Flight Night: 5 p.m. Friday. The Open Bottle, 16437 W 159th St., Lockport. Each flight is 1-ounce of bourbon. First come, first served while supplies last. For more information, call 815-293-6350 or visit facebook.com/theopenbottlelp.

4. Charles Pelkie Wicked Little Hymns: 2 p.m. Saturday, Black Dog Vinyl Café, 16108 Illinois Route 59, Plainfield. A special matinee birthday performance from Chuck Pelkie, playing songs from his book of wicked hymns. For more information, call 815-733-6032 or visit blackdogvinylcafe.com or visit facebook.com/CharlesPelkieWickedHymns.

5. Christmas in the Commons: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, New Lenox Commons, 101 Veterans Pkwy., New Lenox. Light display with 50-foot-tall lighted Santa Claus, visits from Santa, horse-drawn wagon rides, synthetic skating rinks and visits from reindeer. Free. For information, visit newlenox.net.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/.

.