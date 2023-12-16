Local Scene in DeKalb County: STEM Gingerbread Houses, Elf Fest, ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ and more

The exterior of the Egyptian Theatre, including the newly constructed addition on the left. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

1. Holiday Open House from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St. in downtown Sycamore. The open house is free and open to the public. The event features adult and children’s activities and festive photo opportunities. Holiday treats will be served. Carolers will perform seasonal music.

For information, email jillc@sycamorelibrary.org.

2. Family Fun Science: STEM Gingerbread Houses from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb.

Attendees are invited to the family-friendly fifth annual gingerbread house-decorating event. The library will provide supplies to build, including graham crackers, frosting and candy. Participants can enter into a friendly competition for Best House. The winner will get a $5 Target gift card. Registration is encouraged because of the event’s popularity, the library said.

Those interested can email Laura at lauraw@dkpl.org, call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or register online at dkpl.org/events/#/events/69p5czzlS5/instances/7p3nTjwVdn.

3. Showing of holiday classic “It’s A Wonderful Life” in 35MM film at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., downtown DeKalb.

The 1946 film stars James Stewart as George Bailey, a man who has given up his dreams in order to help others. A Christmas Eve crisis brings his guardian angel, Clarence Odbody, played by Henry Travers, who helps show George all the lives he’s touched and what influence his absence would have on those around him.

Attendees who bring a $10 gift card to a local convenience or grocery store will get a free medium popcorn, according to the theater. The gift cards will be donated to Opportunity House.

For information or to buy tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=40.

4. Oak Ridge Boys: American Made Farewell Christmas Tour at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., downtown DeKalb.

Take part in the Oak Ridge Boys’ final visit to DeKalb. The show will feature holiday country music both contemporary and classic, as well as songs from the group’s eight best-selling Christmas albums.

For information or to buy tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=258.

5. Elf Fest and indoor movie showing of “Elf” from 4:30 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, at the DeKalb Sports and Recreation Center, 1765 S. Fourth St., DeKalb hosted by the DeKalb Park District.

Family-friendly festivities include a night full of “Elf”-themed games, activities, light snacks and refreshments.

Elf Fest runs from 4:30 to 6:15 p.m., followed by a free showing of the movie “Elf” from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m.

Registration is required for the Elf Fest portion of the evening. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration rates run through Dec 18. Those interested also can register the day of with adjusted rates.

The film will be shown in the fieldhouse. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com/calendar/events/elf-fest---indoor-movie-2023.