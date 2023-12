Santa speaks with Torin Lynch, 8, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 while visiting the Dixon YMCA pool. The Y staff plans fun events in the pool for the holidays, including Easter, Christmas and Halloween. (Alex T. Paschal)

Santa puts his busy schedule on hold to make a visit to swimmers Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at the Dixon YMCA. Along with the visit from Santa, children also got to enjoy crafts, Christmas cookies and lemonade.