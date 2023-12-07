The Local Scene: Joliet American Legion Band Christmas concert

The Joliet American Legion Band will present its "Sounds of Christmas" concert Sunday at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet. A concert ticket is free with a donation of nonperishable food. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

1. The Nutcracker: 7 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Lockport Township High School, East Campus theater, 1333 Seventh St., Lockport. Event by Dance Theater of Will County. Tickets cost $25.

For tickets and more information, visit showtix4u.com and lths.org.

2. Holiday Collage Concerts: The Plainfield High School-Central Campus bands and choirs will present a free concert at 2 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the school auditorium, 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive, Plainfield. Park near the stadium and enter through Door G. The Plainfield East High School bands and choirs will present a free concert at 3 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the school auditorium, 12001 S. Naperville Road, Plainfield.

For more information, visit psd202.org.

3. Joliet Symphony Orchestra: “Revitalize:” The Joliet Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday in the University of St. Francis Sexton Auditorium at the Harold & Margaret Moser Performing Arts Center, 500 Wilcox St. in Joliet. Free discussions will take place 45 minutes before each performance. Tickets cost $10 for adults; $5 for seniors, alumni and non-USF students; and are free for anyone with a current USF ID, music educators, and youth ages 18 and younger.

For tickets and more information, visit jolietsymphonyorchestra.org and stfrancis.edu/music-at-moser.

4. Sunday with Santa: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at The Timbers of Shorewood, 1100 N. River Road, Shorewood. Photos with Santa for a $10 donation. Also a craft show and small vendor fair featuring jewelry, table runners, baked bread, ornaments, gnomes, wreaths, centerpieces and wood crafts. Event proceeds to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. Free admission.

For more information, call 815-609-0669 or visit timbersofshorewood.com.

5. Sounds of Christmas: 2 p.m. Sunday at Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. Admission to this Joliet American Legion Band concert is free with a nonperishable food donation. Bring food donations to exchange for a ticket from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Rialto.

For more information, call the Rialto at 815-726-6600 or visit rialtosquare.com/shows and jolietamericanlegionband.com/home.

