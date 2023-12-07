The Local Scene for the Illinois Valley: ‘Nutracker,’ ‘A Christmas Carol’-themed dinner among the activities

‘The Nutcracker’: The Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra and local dancers will perform this holiday classic at 4 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium at La Salle-Peru High School, 541 Chartres St. Buy tickets online at ivso.org/2023-nutcracker. Student tickets cost $5 and adult general admission tickets cost $20.

There’s Snow Place Like Ladd: A Christmas walk will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. The afternoon includes music, kids crafts and activities at various businesses, plus a chance to visit with Santa. Horse and wagon and trolley rides down Main Street, the Elm City Bell ringers, a scavenger hunt for prizes, balloon twisters, face-painting, photo ops and plenty of food will be available throughout the afternoon. Buy holiday cookies at the Ladd Fire Department, 327 N. Main St., bake sale. There will be a vendor show from noon to 5 p.m. at the Ladd Grade School, 232 E. Cleveland St., and you can mail your letter to Santa. The Lighted Snowman parade starts at 5 p.m. Ladd War Memorial Park will host the Golf Cart Decorating Contest. Cast your vote for best cart and check out the petting zoo. Lighting of the village Christmas tree will be immediately after the parade. The Moose lodge, 1528 E. Cleveland St., will be serving a soup and sandwich supper from 6 to 8 p.m. For information, call 815-894-2092 or 815-894-2440 or email info@villageofladd.com.

Oglesby’s Hometown Christmas: Hometown Christmas will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday in Senica Square. The city of Oglesby will provide hot cocoa and live music to accompany Santa’s visit. Many Oglesby businesses and organizations will host other activities for children and families. The second annual We Are Oglesby Winter Parade will take place at 4 p.m. on Walnut Street. The route is Fraser Street to Columbia Avenue.

The Princeton High School Madrigal Singers: The group will host events at 6 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Barn at Hornbaker Gardens, 22937 County Road 1140 N. in Princeton. This year, the Princeton High School Madrigal Singers are exploring another traditional Christmas era, departing from the Renaissance to explore Victorian England. Nineteenth-century England was the origin of many customs we still practice today, including Christmas trees, holiday cards and many familiar carols. The setting of the dinner is the annual Christmas party thrown by Mr. Fezziwig for his family, employees and friends. Fezziwig charges Ebenezer Scrooge and his fellow clerk, Dick Wilkins, to provide some entertainment, which turns out to be the plot of the Dickens story. All the invited guests take on the traditional roles of the spirit of Christmas past, present and future, following the Cratchit family and many others. The entertainment will look to provide humor, good food and holiday music from the past and present.

Christmas in the Village and parade: Christmas in the Village vendor market is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday inside Leland School, 300 Main St. The Christmas parade is scheduled at 6 p.m. Saturday. Lineup begins at 5 p.m. behind the school. The parade will take a trip around town with Santa, followed by visits with Santa at the gazebo and treats of hot chocolate, coffee and cookies. The event is sponsored by the Leland Town and Country Association.