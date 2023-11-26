Ladd to host Christmas Walk on Dec. 9

There’s Snow Place Like Ladd 2023 Christmas Walk takes place 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The afternoon includes music, kids crafts and activities at various businesses, plus a chance to visit with Santa.

Horse and wagon and trolley rides down Main Street, the Elm City Bell ringers, a scavenger hunt for prizes, balloon twisters, face painting, photo ops and plenty of food will be available throughout the afternoon.

Buy holiday cookies at the Ladd Fire Department, 327 N. Main St., bake sale.

There will be a vendor show noon to 5 p.m. at the Ladd Grade School, 232 E. Cleveland St., and mail your letter to Santa.

The Lighted Snowman parade starts at 5 p.m. Ladd War Memorial Park will host the Golf Cart Decorating Contest. Cast your vote for best cart and check out the petting zoo. Lighting of the village Christmas Tree will be immediately after the parade.

The Moose lodge,1528 E. Cleveland St., will be serving soup and sandwich supper from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information call 815-894-2092, 815-894-2440 or email info@villageofladd.com.