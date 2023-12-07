Local Scene for DeKalb County: Winter Chocolate Walk, Holiday Pops concert, ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’

Stage Coach Players cast members rehearse a scene for their upcoming production of "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever". The show runs Thursday through Sunday at the theater in DeKalb. (Photo provided by the Stage Coach Players )

1. Sycamore Winter Chocolate Walk: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, various sites starting at Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St., Sycamore. Enjoy decadent chocolate shopping stops and a chance to win one of the chocolate gift baskets filled with chocolate samplings and an array of gift certificates from participating businesses. Event tickets are limited.

For more information or to get tickets, visit tinyurl.com/epammw79.

2. Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Pops ‘Winter Wonderland’ concert: 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall in the Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb.

For more information, visit kishorchestra.org.

3. Stage Coach Players’ ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’: Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at Stage Coach Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb.

A Toys for Tots donation box will be in the lobby at each performance for those interested in participating in the community drive to help local children.

“In this hilarious Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids – probably the most inventively awful kids in history,” according to the theater’s news release.

For more information, visit stagecoachplayers.com.

4. Winter Holiday Market Sip ‘N Shop: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Cider House at Jonamac Orchard, 19412 Shabbona Road, Malta.

Eventgoers will have the chance to shop small and support local craft vendors and businesses selling handmade gifts and items along with wine, gourmet caramel apples, doughnuts and more.

Hicks BBQ will sell ribs Saturday.

For more information, visit facebook.com/events.

5. Sara Evans – ‘Go Tell It on The Mountain Tour’: 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Northern Illinois University Convocation Center, 1525 Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. Winner of Academy of Country Music Top Female vocalist honors, the multiplatinum entertainer will present a country holiday concert.

For more information, visit niuconvo.com.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events.