The Local Scene: Holiday markets and theater in Kane County this weekend

The Rustic Fox Kris Kringle Market: The Rustic Fox in North Aurora will host a Kris Kringle Market Dec. 1-3 at 1790 Towne Center Drive. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. There will be 60 pop-up vendors inside heated tents, plus food trucks, boutique trucks and sweets trucks, along with 125 indoor vendors selling crafts and gifts of all kinds. Live music will be featured throughout each day of the market. Santa will make a special appearance from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, when kids will have the opportunity to share their wish list and take a photo with the big man. For more information, view the market’s Facebook page.

“The Nutcracker”: Albright Community Theatre will put on a rendition of “The Nutcracker” this holiday season at 100 N. Island Ave. in Batavia. Performances are offered at varied times Dec. 1-3 and Dec. 8-9. The opening show starts at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1. The theater adaptation by June Walker Rodgers promises to be different from the “Nutcracker” ballet that viewers expect. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, call the box office at 630-406-8838.

Swing Night & Toys for Tots Collection: The Baker Community Center will host the annual swing night at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at 101 S. Second St. in St. Charles. Mr. Lucky and his Orchestra of Tomorrow will provide the music. Guests of all ages can dance for a good cause at this open event. LUX Dance Studio will give a short lesson included with the $10 admission fee. Help the children of the Kane County area have a nice Christmas by bringing a Toys for Tots gift along with your dancing shoes. More information can be found on the event webpage at tinyurl.com/5bs4wxx7.

Murder Mystery Party: Kane County Cougars will host a murder mystery party from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2 at the stadium at 34W002 Cherry Lane in Geneva. “The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year” will be presented by The Murder Mystery Co. Tickets cost $49, and include dinner before the mystery show.

Sip & Shop & Pop-Up: MION Artisan Soaps, Jeans and a Cute Top Shop and Boutique Baby will hold a pop-up shopping event from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 on South First Street in downtown St. Charles. The event will offer free wine and treats from local restaurants, and pop-up vendors will provide exclusive discounts and specials. No tickets are required. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook at tinyurl.com/4zwm3myv.