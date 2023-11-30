Local Scene in DeKalb County: Santa parades, Merry Market, ‘The Nutcracker,’ choral concert and more

1. The 22nd annual Jingle Bell Walking Parade: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, downtown Genoa.

The yearly downtown takeover event orchestrated by the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce is expected to draw a large family-friendly crowd to welcome Santa to town. The holiday hangout will feature a Jingle Bell walking parade through downtown Genoa. However, a variety of other entertainment options will be activated for event-goers, including a petting zoo, food and vender booths, horse-drawn wagon rides, take-home crafts and a live nativity scene. Face painting and charity booths, photos in Santa’s sleigh, a station for writing letters to Santa and fires to keep warm also will be available to the public. The Genoa-Kingston Jazz Band will perform music at the free event.

For more information, visit genoaareachamber.com/chamber-event/celebrate-the-season/.

2. Walk with Santa in Sycamore: 4:50 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, downtown Sycamore.

Families are encouraged to meet at Sycamore State Theatre just before 5 p.m. Friday for a double holiday feature (the 1966 version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas”) before the annual Sycamore tradition of parading Santa and Mrs. Claus down State Street officially begins at 6 p.m. At that time, the Sycamore Fire Department will escort the Clauses to Sycamore State Theater and then the local children will lead them to the courthouse lawn. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will light holiday trees outside of the courthouse and then make their way to their home away from the North Pole, a house made for them in downtown Sycamore where children can present them their Christmas wishes.

For more information, visit discoversycamore.com/events/walk-with-santa/.

3. Beth Fowler Dance Company’s 30th anniversary performance of “The Nutcracker:” Friday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 3, Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. The curtain will rise at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. The ballet, featuring the music of Tchaikovsky, tells the story of young Clara who receives a toy soldier nutcracker at her family Christmas party. That night, her dreams take her into a world where the nutcracker comes to life and defeats the Rat King in a midnight battle. The Nutcracker is transformed into a prince, and escorts Clara on a magical adventure through a snowy forest into the Land of Sweets.

For more information, visit egyptiantheatre.org

4. Northern Illinois University’s 25th anniversary annual Holiday Choral Concert: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, Northern Illinois University’s Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb. A celebratory afternoon of holiday music from around the world will feature NIU Choirs, Brass, and the world premiere of “This is Christmas Morning!” by award-winning composer Marybeth Kurnat.

For more information, visit niumusic.universitytickets.com

5. Merry Market: Get in the holiday shopping spirit this weekend in downtown DeKalb. Hosted by the team behind Back Alley Market, the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. The market will feature vendors who will set up shop inside participating downtown stores marked with a gingerbread man or candy cane.

For more information, visit facebook.com/events.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events.