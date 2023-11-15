The Local Scene: Festival of Trees, live music and holiday bazaars in Morris

The annual Festival of Trees will be held over the next two weeks at the Grundy County Historical Society Museum at 510 W. Illinois Ave. in Morris. (Photo courtesy)

1. Festival of Trees: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16, through Saturday, Nov. 25, Grundy County Historical Society and Museum, 510 W. Illinois Ave., Morris.

The Grundy County Historical Society and Museum hosts its annual Festival of Trees, an auction and raffle that runs during the museums operating hours. The auction takes place online at bidluckyauctions.com, but it’s worth visiting the museum. The museum will be home to raffle items both big and small, and there will be a bake sale on Saturday and Sunday.

2. Tim Gleason performs at Clayton’s Tap: 8 p.m. Friday, 122 W. Washington St., Morris.

Tim Gleason returns to Clayton’s Tap on Friday with his eclectic range of country, rock and pop cover songs and original music.

3. River Road Trio: 2 p.m. Sunday, EJ Karz Bar & Grill, 4275 W. Grand Ridge Road, Verona.

Venture out to Verona for a Sunday Funday with country artists River Road Trio at EJ Karz.

4. Wine & Jazz with Roy Backus & Friends: 7 p.m. Thursday, 307 Liberty St., Morris.

Join the Montage Wine Bar for a night of smooth jazz for the monthly Roy Backus & Friends performance.

5. Winter Bazaar: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 8411 Fox River Drive, Millbrook.

Millbrook might be a bit of a drive from Morris, but it’s a drive from just about everywhere. Newark’s original Christmas Bazaar returns to Millbrook Junior High on Saturday with holiday shopping, pulled pork sandwiches and walking tacos available. There also will be baked goods and plenty of vendors helping with early holiday shopping.