The Local Scene: SVCC’s Freedom 5K run/walk, movies at The Dixon

Scott Shipp shows off the board for handling music and vocals at The Dixon in October. The theater will screen two movies, "The Incredibles" and "The Shawshank Redemption," on Saturday, Nov. 11. (Alex T. Paschal)

1. Go for a run: Sauk Valley Community College’s Freedom 5K run/walk is planned from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. All proceeds will go to the SVCC Student Veteran Organization to help student veterans in need. The event will take place on the Sauk campus beginning at 10 a.m. The cost is $30 to register, and participants can register on race day as well at svcc.edu/freedom5k23. Sauk Valley Community College is located at 173 Illinois Route 2, Dixon. Contact Eric Valdez at eric.p.valdez@svcc.edu for more information.

2. See a movie or two: The Dixon Historic Theatre will show two movies on Saturday, Nov. 11. The 3 p.m. matinee will feature the family friendly and popular Pixar movie “The Incredibles,” an Academy Award-winning, animated film starring the voices of Craig T. Nelson and Holly Hunter as superhero parents. The evening show will be the classic story of hope, “The Shawshank Redemption,” starring Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $5 per show.

3. Learn how to garden: “A Rose By Another Name – Saturday with a Master Gardener,” unfolds from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 11 at the Whiteside Extension Office, Sterling. Explore gardening on the second Saturday of each month at the Whiteside Extension office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling, from 10 a.m. to noon. Discover the Elizabethan garden revealed in Shakespeare’s plays. Registration is required and can be completed at go.illinois.edu/whitesidesaturdays

4. Hear a concert: RiverChor Community Choir presents its fall concert, “Heaven, Somewhere,” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at Zion Lutheran Church, 439 Third Ave. South in Clinton, Iowa. The group, made up of about 40 singers from throughout the region, is under the direction of Karl Wolf, with Christine Holmer as accompanist. Admission to the concert is free; offerings are appreciated. The concert will explore several genres of songs relating to the theme. Community members are encouraged to join in singing when rehearsals for Clinton’s annual “Messiah” resume from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, at First Presbyterian Church in Clinton. The “Messiah” performance will take place Dec. 17.

5. Cook with vegetables: Join Master Gardener Nancy Gmitro at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, at the Thomson library in Thomson for a lesson on cooking with pumpkins. Learn the basics of planting, harvesting and creating recipes using pumpkins. This is the last meeting of this series until March. To register for the program, call the library at 815-259-2480.