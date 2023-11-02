The Local Scene: Joliet museum to feature ‘Louis Jolliet’ play on Sunday

Jim Healy, of Joliet, will perform his one-man play as famed 17th century French-Canadian explorer Louis Joliet on Sunday at the Joliet Area Historical Museum. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

1. “Harvey”: 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Plainfield High School - Central Campus, 24120 Fort Beggs Drive, Plainfield. “Harvey” is the story of a charming eccentric whose best friend is Harvey, a 6-foot-tall rabbit. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Tickets are available at the main office or at the door. Cash or check accepted. For more information, call 815-436-3200.

2. “Steel Magnolias”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Joliet West High School, 401 N. Larkin Ave., Joliet. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets available at the door. For more information, visit jths.org.

3. Handmade Holiday Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, St. Mary Immaculate Parish. More than 70 crafters, artisans, makers and creators. Includes holiday items, gifts, decor, jewelry, candles cards and bake sale. Concessions available for purchase. $2 admission. Benefits St. Mary Immaculate Parish School students. For more information, visit smip.org.

4. “Louis Jolliet: A Solid Path Through Water”: 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 Ottawa St., Joliet. A one-act, one person play written and performed by Jim Healy, in honor of the 350th anniversary of the voyage of Father Jacques Marquette and Louis Jolliet down the Mississippi River. For more information, visit jolietmuseum.org and louisjollietplay.com.

5. Ancient Aliens LIVE: Project Earth: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. The 90-minute event explores the theory that extraterrestrials have visited Earth for millions of years. Features leading Ancient Astronaut theorist Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, investigative mythologist William Henry, aerospace engineer and intelligence expert Travis Taylor, UK government UFO investigator Nick Pope, and real-life Indiana Jones, David Childress. For tickets and more information, visit rialtosquare.com/shows.