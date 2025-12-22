Ring in 2026 with American English and The Beatles in Bloom at Raue Center for the Arts

“The Beatles in Bloom: A Musical Journey Through the Seasons of Life,” is a spectacular live concert event, is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31 at Raue Center for the Arts. (Todd Heintz 630_918_3047)

Ring in 2026 at Raue Center for the Arts with “The Beatles in Bloom: A Musical Journey Through the Seasons of Life,” a spectacular live concert event at 7 p.m. Dec. 31.

Featuring the nationally renowned tribute band American English, this one-of-a-kind experience uses the iconic music of The Beatles to explore life’s most meaningful moments – from innocence and love to loss and renewal, according to a news release from Raue Center.

Set in four emotional “seasons”– spring, summer, autumn and winter – the evening unfolds with beloved Beatles hits such as “Here Comes the Sun,” “Yesterday,” “Let it Be” and “Golden Slumbers.” Audiences will be taken on a vivid, emotional journey through projected visuals, poetic narration and era-inspired lighting and costuming.

“The Beatles in Bloom isn’t just a concert – it’s a celebration of life, love and the music that shaped generations,” Raue Center’s executive director, Richard Kuranda, said in the release. “There’s no better way to reflect on the past year and look forward to what’s ahead than with the timeless music of The Beatles.”

Highlights include:

● More than 20 Beatles classics performed live

● Stunning seasonal visuals and storybook narration

● Audience sing-alongs, including “Hey Jude” and “All You Need is Love”

● A celebratory encore to send you dancing into the New Year

Tickets are on sale now at rauecenter.org or call the box office at 815-356-9212. Raue Center is located at 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.