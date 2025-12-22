Actor Eric McCormack, Cher tribute coming to Batavia Fine Arts Centre in the new year

The Beat Goes On, a tribute to Cher, will be at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre July 19, 2026. (Photo provided by Batavia Fine Arts Centre. )

The Batavia Fine Arts Centre’s National Touring Series continues into 2026, featuring a vibrant collection of performers from Emmy-winning television stars and circus innovators to hip-hop historians and dazzling tributes.

With several unforgettable performances, 2026 offers something for every generation of arts lovers.

From History to Hip-Hop – Feb. 6

Take a cultural journey through time in this exhilarating, educational and inspiring performance that fuses storytelling, hip-hop, spoken word and dance. This unique show brings history to life through rhythm and rhyme, engaging audiences of all ages in a powerful celebration of resilience, identity and creativity.

An Evening with Eric McCormack & Laura Bell Bundy – March 6

Two charismatic stars share one stage for a musical night to remember. Emmy-winner Eric McCormack (“Will & Grace,” “The Music Man”) and Tony-nominee Laura Bell Bundy (“Legally Blonde,” “Hairspray”) bring showbiz sparkle, soulful vocals and witty charm in a genre-hopping concert of Broadway hits, pop favorites and unexpected surprises.

The Beat Goes On – June 19

Step into the spotlight for a stunning celebration of the iconic Cher. From the ’60s to today, this tribute show captures the flair, fashion, and fierce spirit of a music legend. With dazzling costumes, powerhouse vocals and that unmistakable swagger, “The Beat Goes On” is a glitzy, glam-filled party for Cher fans new and old.

