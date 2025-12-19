North America’s premier tribute to Elton John comes to Raue Center Dec. 27

Elton Rohn, North America’s premier Elton John tribute, takes the stage at Raue Center For The Arts at 7 p.m. Dec. 27. (Photo by David Baldinger)

Get ready for an unforgettable night of music as Elton Rohn, North America’s premier Elton John tribute, takes the stage at Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake at 7 p.m. Dec. 27.

From Las Vegas to Atlantic City, Chicago to California, and all across Canada, Elton Rohn has dazzled audiences at over 400 theatres and festivals. This show is more than just a tribute—it’s a full-scale concert experience that’s earned standing ovations in every major city it visits, according to a news release from Raue Center.

Frontman Ron Camilleri captures it all—Elton John’s voice, the energy, the look, and the unmistakable piano flair. Elton Rohn recreates the iconic sound and feel of Elton John’s classic era with elite musicianship and heartfelt precision. It’s no wonder the band was the only tribute ever invited to perform at the official Elton John convention in Las Vegas, the release stated.

Tickets start at $59 and can be purchased online at rauecenter.org, call the Box Office at 815-356-9212, or visit in person at 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake.