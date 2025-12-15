Engage Dance Theater presents ‘The Nutcracker’ at Raue Center for the Arts

Engage Dance Theatre will present the holiday class “The Nutcracker” Dec. 19-21 at Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

This beloved tradition brings Tchaikovsky’s timeless music and the magic of the holiday season to life with dazzling choreography, colorful characters and a whimsical journey through Clara’s unforgettable Christmas Eve dream, according to a news release from Raue Center.

This year’s run begins with a sensory-friendly performance on Friday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m., designed to provide a welcoming environment for audience members with sensory sensitivities. Additional performances will be held Saturday, Dec. 20, at noon and 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 21 at noon and 5 p.m.

Audiences will join Clara as she arrives at the joyous Christmas Eve party at the Stahlbaum home—an evening filled with family, festivity and wonder. When the party ends, and the house grows quiet, Clara slips downstairs to check on her new Nutcracker doll. She soon drifts into a fantastical dream, awakening to mischievous mice, an epic battle with a life-sized Mouse Queen, a swirling snow scene led by the Snow Queen and an enchanted sleigh ride to the radiant Land of Sweets.

The production showcases the exceptional young talent of Engage Dance Theatre, alongside stunning costumes, imaginative staging, and the warmth and whimsy audiences have come to cherish each holiday season.

The Nutcracker is co-produced by Engage Dance Academy and Raue Center For The Arts.

Tickets are $29 for adults and $21 for students and can be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.