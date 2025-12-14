‘A Winter’s Evening with Ryanhood’ coming to Woodstock Opera House

Ryanhood is bringing their high-energy, big-harmony, dueling acoustic guitars to Woodstock Opera House for “A Winter’s Evening with Ryanhood,” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 23. (Photo provided by Ryanhood)

The performance is a live holiday touring show based on the duo’s award-winning album, “On Christmas,” according to a news release.

An evening of songs and storytelling, heartstrings and laughter, the show features a blend of original holiday compositions, wintry covers and reworked classics woven together with holiday stories and memories.

Ryanhood, made up of Ryan David Green and Cameron Hood, invite audiences to experience the joy, depth, intimacy and excitement of the holiday season by sharing “A Winter’s Evening with Ryanhood,” the release stated.

Tickets are $30-40.

The Woodstock Opera House is located at 121 W Van Buren St.

