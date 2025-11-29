Community sing-along of Handel’s Messiah set for Dec. 4 in Elgin

Tthe fourth annual Elgin Sing-Along Messiah is Thursday, Dec. 4, at Second Baptist Church of Elgin. (Photo provided by Elgin Symphony Orchestra)

More than 400 people are expected to join in singing the choruses of selections from Handel’s “Messiah” at the fourth annual Elgin Sing-Along Messiah on Thursday, Dec. 4 at Second Baptist Church of Elgin.

The event, which starts with caroling at 6:30 p.m. and the “Messiah” at 7 p.m., is both a community celebration of the start of the holiday season and a fundraiser for local charities.

According to a news release, the event brings together the award-winning Elgin Symphony Orchestra, more than 35 members of the esteemed Elgin Master Chorale and regionally recognized soloists from Midwest Opera Theatre in a 75-minute interactive performance of popular selections from the “Messiah,” including the famed “Hallelujah Chorus.”

This year, the Elgin Sing-Along Messiah will donate proceeds to Well Child Center in Elgin, which, for more than 50 years, has been providing low-income expectant mothers and families with children nutrition and dental support.

Tickets are $5. Children 12 and younger are free. No experience is necessary. Scores will be available at the door or can be downloaded in advance at elginsing-alongmessiah.org.

Second Baptist Church of Elgin is located at 1280 Summit Street in Elgin.

More information, ticket sales and a donation link to Well Child Center are available at ElginSing-AlongMessiah.org.

Tickets may also be purchased through the Elgin Symphony Orchestra Box Office by calling 847-888-4000, Tuesday – Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.