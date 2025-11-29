Community sing-along of Handel’s Messiah set for Dec. 4 in Elgin

More than 400 people are expected to join in singing the choruses of selections from Handel’s “Messiah” at the fourth annual Elgin Sing-Along Messiah on Thursday, Dec. 4 at Second Baptist Church of Elgin.
The event, which starts with caroling at 6:30 p.m. and the “Messiah” at 7 p.m., is both a community celebration of the start of the holiday season and a fundraiser for local charities.
According to a news release, the event brings together the award-winning Elgin Symphony Orchestra, more than 35 members of the esteemed Elgin Master Chorale and regionally recognized soloists from Midwest Opera Theatre in a 75-minute interactive performance of popular selections from the “Messiah,” including the famed “Hallelujah Chorus.”
This year, the Elgin Sing-Along Messiah will donate proceeds to Well Child Center in Elgin, which, for more than 50 years, has been providing low-income expectant mothers and families with children nutrition and dental support.
Tickets are $5. Children 12 and younger are free. No experience is necessary. Scores will be available at the door or can be downloaded in advance at elginsing-alongmessiah.org.
Second Baptist Church of Elgin is located at 1280 Summit Street in Elgin.
More information, ticket sales and a donation link to Well Child Center are available at ElginSing-AlongMessiah.org.
Tickets may also be purchased through the Elgin Symphony Orchestra Box Office by calling 847-888-4000, Tuesday – Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.