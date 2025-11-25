Celebration of Lights kicks off Batavia’s holiday season Sunday

The Batavia Community Band performs Christmas carols during the Celebration of Lights at the Batavia Riverwalk on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. The band consists of volunteers from Batavia and the surrounding area. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

Santa Claus is coming to Batavia’s Peg Bond Center on Nov. 30 to light the large community tree and visit with children as the community gathers to kick off the holiday season with music, lights and festivities.

Batavia’s Christmas tree was lit during the Ceremonial Tree Lighting at the Celebration of Lights at the Batavia Riverwalk on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

This free event from the Batavia Park District celebrates the magic of the season with festive and fun holiday activities, song and ceremony, culminating in Santa’s arrival and a welcome by Batavia Mayor Jeff Schielke and Park District Executive Director Allison Niemela, followed by the ceremonial tree lighting.

“This festival is a reminder that the simple moments like singing carols, creating holiday crafts, enjoying a wagon ride, visiting Santa and his reindeer and watching the trees come to life are often the ones that bring us together in the most meaningful ways,” Niemela said in a news release. “This is where our hometown spirit shines brightest. It’s pure Batavia magic.”

From 5 to 7 p.m., enjoy hayrides, a family photo opportunity, a performance by the Batavia Community Band, a peek at live reindeer, a seasonal exhibit at the Batavia Depot Museum, a stroll on Christmas Tree Lane and a holiday craft activity at Callahan Community Center. Festive drinks will be available for purchase.

Explore the colorful lights and festive decorations along Christmas Tree Lane, a stretch of Riverwalk path featuring trees decorated by 35 community organizations and businesses. All decorated trees will be entered into a contest and eligible to win a prize in one of three categories: Most Original Theme, Best Holiday Spirit and People’s Choice. Everyone can vote for the People’s Choice winner via the Batavia Park District’s Facebook page from noon on Nov. 25 to noon on Nov. 29.

Batavia Community Band member Laurie Lundborg of Batavia performs Christmas carols during the Celebration of Lights at the Batavia Riverwalk on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

To prepare for Santa’s arrival, Craig Foltos of Foltos Tonsorial Parlor will lead a community sing-along at 5:15 p.m., encouraging all to enjoy singing a few beloved holiday tunes such as “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Santa arrives at 5:30 p.m., just in time for the ceremonial tree lighting.

At 5:45 p.m., the Peg Bond Center becomes Santa’s Warming House, open for visits and photos with jolly ol’ St. Nick.

Across the Depot Pond, the Batavia Depot Museum will host “Holiday Cheer,” an exhibit featuring local holiday traditions, and a story time in the lower-level Gustafson Research Center presented by the Batavia Public Library from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Special guest readers will share their favorite holiday tales. Enter the research center from the lower-level doors off Depot Pond for story time.

Story readers will be Megan Newman, Batavia Mothers’ Club, at 5:50 p.m.; Batavia Fire Chief Craig Hanson at 5:55 p.m.; Kathryn Hubbard, Batavia Public Library, at 6 p.m.; Batavia Police Officer John Kahl at 6:05 p.m.; Kate Garrett, Batavia Depot Museum, at 6:10 p.m.; Allison Niemela, Batavia Park District, 6:15 p.m.; and Batavia Mayor Jeff Schielke and his wife Linda at 6:20 p.m.

Head to Callahan Community Center for fun holiday craft activities and games for kids. Make and take home a snowman magnet and Christmas tree ornament. Or try your hand at a candy cane ring-toss and ball tossing game.

For more information, visit bataviaparks.org.