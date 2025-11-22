Arcada Theatre’s holiday lineup features Kenny G, Sara Evans, tributes to Trans-Siberian Orchestra and more

Kenny G will perform at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles on Dec. 4, 2025. (Photo provided by Onesti Entertainment. )

The holiday season is here, and the Arcada Theatre’s 2025 lineup is a spectacular mix of music, movies and theatrical cheer.

From the smooth holiday jazz of Kenny G to country star Sara Evans to holiday tributes to Taylor Swift and Trans-Siberian Orchestra and family events, there’s something for all tastes and ages.

Here is your guide to the must-see performances hitting the Arcada stage this holiday season.

“Elf”

Saturday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m.

Step inside the theatre for this holiday classic starring Will Ferrell. The movie will be shown on a 40-foot big screen. Doors open at 9 a.m. The film is free and no tickets are required, but concessions will be available for purchase.

Holiday Kick-Off Party featuring “Are You Ready For It: A Taylor Swift Experience”

Saturday, Nov. 29 from noon to 2 p.m.

This Taylor Swift tribute concert will ring in the holidays with a matinee performance at Rock N’ Ravioli. Enjoy holiday tunes as well as Taylor’s biggest hits. Stick around after the show to meet and get a photo with Traci, the singer. The $30 ticket also includes a lunch buffet.

Holiday Parade Watch Party

Saturday, Nov. 29 from 4-7 p.m.

Watch the St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade from a party in Rock ‘N Ravioli. The $50 ticket includes an Italian buffet, as well as premium seating outdoors or inside.

Davina and the Vagabonds: A Vagabond Holiday

Saturday, Nov. 29 & Sunday, Nov. 30 at 8:30 p.m.

Head upstairs to the Club Arcada for dinner and live music. The club is open from 5 p.m. to midnight, while food will be available until 10:30 p.m. Davina and the Vagabonds will provide live entertainment beginning at 8:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are $39.

Darlene Love

Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Darlene Love is a music business veteran, whose Billboard hits include “He’s a Rebel,” “The Boy I’m Gonna Marry” and the holiday classic “Christmas Baby (Please Come Home).” Love would perform the hit with Paul Shaffer and the CBS Symphony Orchestra on “The Late Show With David Letterman” for more than 20 years until Letterman retired. To continue this long-standing tradition, Love performs a number of special Christmas shows every year.

Kenny G

Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Smooth jazz saxophonist Kenny G will bring The Miracles and Holiday and Hits Tour 2025 to the stage, which will feature a mix of holiday classics and Kenny’s timeless music. Kenny is one of the most accomplished instrumentalists in the business, with more than 75 million albums sold and 17 Grammy nominations.

Holiday Princess Tea Party

Saturday, Dec. 6 at noon

Disney princesses will join your family for an afternoon of tea, small bites and fun! The $35 ticket includes a selection of teas, a grazing table with finger sandwiches, fresh fruit, desserts and more. Meet your favorite princess and snap a few photos!

Matthew and Gunnar Nelson will bring their show "Christmas with the Nelsons" to the Arcada Theatre on Dec. 9, 2025. (Photo provided by Onesti Entertainment)

Christmas With the Nelsons

Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Twins Matthew and Gunnar Nelson will perform their multi-media holiday concert, featuring holiday classics reimagined. This family-friendly show will feature the “Holly Jolly” ’50s when their father, music icon Ricky Nelson, was a little boy; the ’70s when “Santa Claus Came to Town”; and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” with the newest generation of Nelson family kids - the timeless music spans decades.

“My Grown-Up Christmas List” Lunch & Show with Diva Montell

Wednesday, Dec. 10 from noon to 2:30 p.m.

Enjoy a holiday lunch followed by a performance by Diva Montell at this Christmas celebration in the Club Arcada Speakeasy. The menu includes salad, chicken Vesuvio with potatoes, roasted veggies and New York-style cheesecake with crushed peppermint. Tickets are $45 per person for lunch and entertainment.

A Timeless Christmas with The Lettermen

Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of timeless harmonies with The Lettermen, who will perform classic holiday carols, including a special arrangement of “Hallelujah,” their unique version of “The Twelve Days of Christmas” and more. Their Holiday show also features many of their hits, including “Goin’ Out Of My Head,” “Put Your Head On My Shoulder,” “Theme From A Summer Place” and “The Way You Look Tonight.”

Lunch with the Grinch

Saturday, Dec. 13 from noon to 2 p.m.

Rock ‘N Ravioli will host a fun-filled lunch with the Grinch. Kids can make an ornament and help decorate the tree before the Grinch swoops in! Lunch includes cheeseburger sliders, tater tots, chicken strips and veggies with ranch dip. The event will offer photo opportunities and raffle prizes. Mocktails and desserts will also be available. Tickets are $35 per person.

Breakfast with Santa

Sunday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Indulge in a delicious breakfast with the whole family and Santa Claus at Rock ‘N Ravioli. The event will include festive music, beloved holiday characters and visits with Santa. Each child will receive a special gift. Tickets are $40 for adults and kids 12 and older, $30 for kids 2-11 and kids under 2 are free.

Christmas Wizards: A Night of Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be at the Arcada Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. (Photo provided by Onesti Entertainment. )

Christmas Wizards: A Night of Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Saturday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m.

This spectacular tribute show will honor the music and performance of the legendary Trans-Siberian Orchestra. The show will feature a dazzling array of lights, lasers, pyrotechnics, snow machines and more. The band will seamlessly combine familiar Christmas melodies with powerful guitars and drums.

Sara Evans

Sunday, Dec. 21 at 5 p.m.

Country star Sara Evans is a multi-platinum-selling artist who has won numerous awards, including five Number One singles. Her biggest hits include “No Place That Far,” “Suds In The Bucket,” “A Real Fine Place To Start,” “Born to Fly” and “A Little Bit Stronger.”

Country star Sara Evans will be at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles on Dec. 21, 2025. (Photo provided by Onesti Entertainment)

A Christmas Carol: A Theatrical Performance by Greatworks Theatre Company

Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.

This unique take on the Charles Dickens holiday classic will have audiences rolling with laughter in this updated story. All of the well-known characters from Dickens’ story will appear on stage in modern incarnations. Tickets are $10 for this all-ages general admission show. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets to any of these shows, visit oshows.com/holidays.