Holiday Events in Crystal Lake kick off Black Friday

A fire truck appears during the Festival of Lights Holiday Parade in downtown Crystal Lake on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Downtown Crystal Lake truly shines during the holiday season, and this year, the festivities will kick off on Friday, Nov. 28.

The Festival of Lights Parade kicks off the season at 7 p.m. Nov. 28. Spend the evening with family and friends as businesses and community groups bring this year’s “Candy Lane” theme to life. Enjoy sparkling floats, dazzling dancers, drummers, huskies and horses light up the night with holiday cheer.

Santa will make a special stop at the Brink Street Market to light the tree after the parade ends at Williams Street and Crystal Lake Avenue.

Santa will return the next day to open the Santa House for visits (open Thursday - Sunday, through Dec. 22; hours vary by day).

New this year, families can book a free Santa House reservation at downtowncl.org/holidays .

Luminary Nights returns Thursday evenings leading up to Christmas. Enjoy a visit with Santa, and then walk the streets glowing in lantern lights and enjoy after-hours shopping until 8 p.m.