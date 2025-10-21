Tribute band Hairball to perform at Hard Rock Casino in Rockford Saturday night

The ‘80s hard rock tribute band Hairball will bring their one-of-a-kind live event to the new Hard Rock Casino Rockford on Saturday, Oct. 25. (Photo by Tommy Sommers)

The ‘80s hard rock tribute band Hairball will bring their one-of-a-kind live event to the new Hard Rock Casino Rockford on Saturday, Oct. 25.

The concert will feature the lights, the sound, the smoke, the pyrotechnics and the special effects that bands of that era featured in their live shows.

The triple attack of vocalists Dave Moody, Patrick Stone and Kris Vox lead a two-hour homage to some of the biggest arena acts on the planet.

The Hairball stage transforms into an entirely new rock spectacle, with the music of Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, Def Leppard, Aerosmith and more brought to life by musicians who live and breathe rock ‘n’ roll.

Reserved seating tickets start at $34. The show starts at 7 p.m. and is for adults 21 and over.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets. Visit casino.hardrock.com/rockford for more information about the new casino.