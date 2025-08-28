St. Charles restauranteur among featured chefs for Cooking Up a Cure fundraising event

The owners of The Graceful Ordinary in St. Charles, Chris and Megan Curren. Chef Chris Curren will be participating in Cooking Up a Cure in downtown Chicago Sept. 25. (Photo by Matt Reeves )

The executive chef of The Graceful Ordinary, a destination restaurant in downtown St. Charles, will be featured in Cooking Up a Cure, a fundraising event for the Scleroderma Foundation of Greater Chicago.

The event, which brings together more than 30 of the Chicago area’s top chefs, is Thursday, Sept. 25 at Theatre on the Lake in Chicago.

The one-of-a-kind culinary experience will support scleroderma research and patient advocacy.

According to a news release, Curren was recently named one of the best chefs in the Chicago suburbs by Chicago Magazine and Eater Chicago. Known for his refined Midwestern approach and seasonal storytelling, he will join a lineup of culinary talent offering gourmet bites, craft beverages and engaging conversation throughout the evening.

Tickets are $145 per person and include access to more than 30 chef-led food and beverage stations, live music, a silent auction and the opportunity to mingle with the area’s brightest culinary leaders, all in a scenic lakeside setting.

VIP Hour is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., while general admission is 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Theater on the Lake is located at 2401 N. Lake Shore Drive in Chicago.

Proceeds from Cooking Up a Cure benefit the Scleroderma Foundation of Greater Chicago, which provides education, support and funding for research into this rare autoimmune disease.

For more information, visit stopscleroderma.org/cooking-up-a-cure.