Ottawa’s Third Friday events kick off 2025 season May 16

There were plenty of games and activities for visitors of the Third Friday artisan arket on Friday, July 19, 2024, in downtown Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)

Celebrate Ottawa’s art, culture and food as Third Friday outdoor community events return for the 2025 season.

The free events are held once a month May through September. The first Third Friday of the year is May 16 from 5 to 9 p.m. Additional dates are June 20, July 18, Aug. 15 and Sept. 19.

Local merchants offer later shopping, discounts, food and drink specials, kids activities, art vendors and more.

Business participated in a mini golf challenge Friday, May 17, 2024, during the Third Friday market in downtown Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)

“This event is great for the whole family, as there are plenty of free activities for the kids like the Open Space Kids Create Tent and lots of fun stations for the kids to explore set up on the street,” Amanda Weygand Zehr, owner of Open Space Art Gallery & Studios, which hosts the event, said previously. “We have handmade artisans showing their work, lots of sculptures created by local artists. The goal is to provide a family-friendly atmosphere for all ages to come and explore our downtown and everything Ottawa has to offer.”

Open Space began Third Friday in 2019 inside the gallery, and when the pandemic hit in 2020, Zehr brought the events out into the street.

“It has really taken off ever since,” she said. “I created this event as a way for local artists and small businesses in our community to be seen.”

Participating businesses that will be open later and offer specials include Heartland by Hand, Prairie Fox Books, A Mess of Things, Infinite Charm, Earthly Muse, You’re Interior Motives, The Ottawa Bakery, Iconic, Small Dog Candle Co., RPS Toys, Hey Sweetie, PersonaliTee’s and Laurilea’s Unique Junk Boutique.

Restaurants offering special artisan cocktails or mocktails include R Grotto, Niku, The Beach House, The Lone Buffalo, Iniga, Saffron, B.A.S.H., CatsEye and Court Street Pub.

For more information about Third Friday, visit the Facebook page or Open Space Gallery’s website.