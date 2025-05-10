Hyatt Lodge in Oak Brook offers new getaway, special occasion experiences

The Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook is offering new experiences for special occasions, weekend getaways and day-out events.

According to a news release, The Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook is situated on 88 acres of forest preserve located beside a picturesque lake complete with a stunning walking trail. The lakeside hotel offers a tranquil escape perfect for celebrating all of life’s special moments.

The property has recently launched an all-new suite of bookable experiences to cater to various occasions from family getaways to birthday celebrations, marriage proposals and more.

The Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook (Photo provided by Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook. )

These exciting new experiences, available to enjoy now include:

Romantic Proposal Package: Known for hosting stunning weddings year-round, the hotel is offering guests the opportunity to propose in a magical setting with their exclusive Romantic Proposal Package. Couples will enjoy use of their decorated fire pit with luxurious overnight accommodations in a specially adorned suite, complete with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot and keepsake champagne flutes. Couples will enjoy breakfast for two at Water’s Edge, the hotel’s on-site restaurant. Discounts are available.

Birthday Room Decorating Experience: Hotel guests can make someone’s special day even more memorable with room decoration prior to arrival for the ultimate birthday surprise. In addition to decor throughout the room, the hotel will also provide the guest of honor with a delicious tray of cupcakes. From a vibrant banner to a backdrop and eye-catching assortment of balloons, this experience offers guests a unique way to celebrate the birthday guest of honor without any of the heavy lifting.

The indoor pool at the Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook hotel. (Photo provided by Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook )

Pool & Spa Day Access Passes: The Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook offers one of the largest heated indoor pools and hot tubs in the Chicagoland area, complete with glass ceiling and lush surroundings. From swimming laps to splashing around with the family, guests can enjoy access to the pool plus amenities including an on-site spa, sauna and steam room, fitness center and more. Guests can now enjoy discounted day passes perfect for a quick family fun getaway, available for single guests or families up to four people.