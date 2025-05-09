Enjoy summer on the water in the Illinois Valley

What started as a long-distance relationship turned into a long-term love story for one couple at Heritage Harbor, a resort community built around a vibrant marina on the Illinois River in Ottawa.

Every month, the couple would reunite, choosing Heritage Harbor as their meeting point. Over time, they didn’t just fall in love with each other — they fell in love with the place, too. Now cheerfully married and no longer separated by distance, they still come back often for weekend escapes, carrying the memories that brought them together.

It’s a storybook ending that Heritage Harbor officials enjoy sharing.

An amazing story and journey are awaiting you, too, with Harbor Inn’s vacation rentals at Heritage Harbor. Short-term rentals include villas, cottages, condos and waterfront homes.

Provided by Heritage Harbor

There are over 75 homes in the rental program that can accommodate a range of one to 15 people.

“Our homes are perfect for families,” said Jackie Davidson, marketing manager for Harbor Inn.

Summer is a popular tourism season for the Starved Rock Country region, so July and August rentals get booked quickly. But it’s also the ideal destination if you’re thinking of a spur-of-the-moment trip — Harbor Inn needs only 24 hours notice to book a rental.

Each rental has a charming and unique name, such as Bunkies-Old Salt, which is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental with 282 square feet. The dwelling is described as “airy, cozy and downright adorable.”

There’s the Last Call Never abode with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms that can accommodate eight people with 1,950 square feet of space. “With its sliding glass doors and covered deck, this walk-out basement gives you a perfect view of the harbor,” the rental website states.

With Chicago about 80 miles away, the location offers a great escape for those trying to get away from traffic and enjoy the Illinois River.

Vacationers will never be bored at Heritage Harbor with a lengthy list of amenities available. There are multiple pools to swim in. Guests also can rent boats, kayaks and pontoons for harbor and river recreation, as well as golf carts, cruisers, fat tire bikes and e-bikes. Trail access to the Illinois & Michigan Canal State Trail is available across the road from Heritage Harbor’s entrance.

The community includes a dog park and a harbor walk, pickleball courts and a volleyball court. Every Saturday there’s a free 5K race.

Bluegill Boathouse and Marina Bar is a harborside restaurant in the community where guests can dine and imbibe. Visitors also are welcome to bring their own food to their rentals or opt into Harbor Inn’s grocery delivery service, which provides pantry items, refrigerated products, produce, meat, snacks, frozen foods and beverages. Harbor Inn offers the option for breakfast to be delivered every morning through Bluegill Boathouse’s Breakfast at Home packages, offering fresh pastries to hearty classics.

One of the most memorable and enjoyable parts of the experience is how walkable and close renters are to other people. Heritage Harbor offers a great opportunity for families or friends who are having a reunion to be close to one another.

Multiple people come back season after season to enjoy rental spots at Heritage Harbor. There are also families who have enjoyed the rentals and then decided to permanently buy a home at Heritage Harbor.

Heritage Harbor is a five-minute drive or a 20-minute bike ride from downtown Ottawa, which hosts weekend events throughout the summer and is home to a multitude of restaurants, shops and activities. The Illinois and Michigan Canal State Trail provides guests a direct route via bicycle to nearby communities with beautiful downtowns and parks, such as La Salle, North Utica, Marseilles, Seneca and Morris.