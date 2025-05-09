Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy, art events coming to The Starline Factory this summer

The Starline Factory in Harvard will host an Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy event June 6-7, 2025. (Image provided by Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy)

The historic Starline Factory in Harvard, a unique event venue, art studio, and home to the Stanchion Pub, is hosting two exciting events in June.

The first is the Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy June 6-7. According to a news release from Starline, this chilling cocktail experience, which is for adults 21 and over, is dedicated to the haunting stories of Edgar Allen Poe. Four of his most famous stories will be retold and reimagined by Poe historians. The tales include The Raven, The Tell-Tale Heart, The Masque of Red Death and The Black Cat.

A macabre mixologist will be crafting paired drinks in to a four-part cocktail experience. They include Pale Blue Eye, The Nevermore, Cocktail of Red Death and Edgar’s Twisted Brandy Punch.

The event is $45 and will last 90 minutes.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit edgarallanpoebar.com. Only a limited amount will be sold.

Next up is the Starline Factory Art Event on June 14. This quarterly event features a juried art show, artisan and craft vendors, food and beverages and more. The event runs from 2 to 8 p.m. Additional events include Meet the Artists Demos, live music performances from international blues musician Dave Herrero Blues and more. Admission is $10 for adults, and ages 16 and under are free with a paying adult.

For more information, visit starlinefactory.com/art-events/.