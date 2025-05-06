Rooftop Music Series kicks off in May in downtown Joliet

People listen as a band performs on the opening night of a previous Joliet Area Historical Museum's rooftop summer concert series in Joliet. (Lathan Goumas)

The Joliet Area Historical Museum’s Rooftop Summer Music Series kicks off the 2025 season at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 17.

A full bar and snacks will be available for purchase.

Rooftop Summer Series Lineup:

Saturday, May 17: Android Paranoid Radiohead Tribute

Friday, May 30: Toronzo Cannon

Friday, June 13: Cadillac Groove

Friday, June 27: Great Moments In Vinyl play Chicago

Saturday, July 12: Third City Brass Band & The Big Lagniappe

Friday, July 18: Strung Out

Thursday, July 24: The Red Roses

Thursday, Aug. 7: Classical Blast!

Friday, Aug. 29: Sugar Lime Blue

Friday, Sept. 12: The Throwbacks

Friday, Sept. 26: Freebyrd

Highboy or bistro tables for Rooftop Concerts can be reserved on a first come-first served basis. General concert-style seating is available for all guests.

General admission tickets are $16, and tickets will reserved tables begin at $52.

In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be moved to the Auditorium Theater.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for all dates.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit jolietmuseum.org.