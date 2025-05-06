Rooftop Music Series kicks off in May in downtown Joliet

The Joliet Area Historical Museum’s Rooftop Summer Music Series kicks off the 2025 season at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 17.
A full bar and snacks will be available for purchase.
Rooftop Summer Series Lineup:
Saturday, May 17: Android Paranoid Radiohead Tribute
Friday, May 30: Toronzo Cannon
Friday, June 13: Cadillac Groove
Friday, June 27: Great Moments In Vinyl play Chicago
Saturday, July 12: Third City Brass Band & The Big Lagniappe
Friday, July 18: Strung Out
Thursday, July 24: The Red Roses
Thursday, Aug. 7: Classical Blast!
Friday, Aug. 29: Sugar Lime Blue
Friday, Sept. 12: The Throwbacks
Friday, Sept. 26: Freebyrd
Highboy or bistro tables for Rooftop Concerts can be reserved on a first come-first served basis. General concert-style seating is available for all guests.
General admission tickets are $16, and tickets will reserved tables begin at $52.
In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be moved to the Auditorium Theater.
Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for all dates.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit jolietmuseum.org.