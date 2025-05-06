Camp Aramoni themed brunches, events bring unique flavor and fun to Illinois Valley

Luxury boutique campground Camp Aramoni is inviting the community to experience its rustic charm with a calendar packed full of opportunities for relaxation, celebration, and, of course, fantastic food.

An aerial view of Camp Aramoni (Scott Anderson)

From family-friendly gatherings to sophisticated culinary experiences, there’s something for everyone to discover amidst the scenic beauty of this local gem.

Here are some upcoming events at Camp Aramoni this spring and summer.

Mother’s Day Sip & Paint – May 9

Spend some quality time with mom at this special Sip & Paint event from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, May 9. Guests will learn how to paint violets, baby’s breath and falling petals in a watering can. The evening will also feature charcuterie and wine. Tickets are $45 per person and include charcuterie, a drink ticket and all art materials.

Mother’s Day Brunch – May 11

Enjoy a mix of sweet and savory while celebrating mom at Camp Aramoni. Several seatings are available between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Permanent jewelry from Forever + Day: Permanent Jewelry will also be on sale. A cash bar will be available. Adults are $32 and children 10 and under are $10.

Wednesday Night Live – May 14, recurring every week

Camp Aramoni is the place to be every Wednesday for dinner, desserts, drinks and live music from 5 to 8 p.m. The menu includes appetizers, salads, pizzas and a rotating special dish from chef Carson Barger. Artists perform on the outdoor deck overlooking the Vermillion River. Indoor and outdoor seating are available. Check the website for music lineup. Camp Aramoni’s Artisan Market will coincide with Wednesday Night Live on June 4. Explore the work of a variety of crafters and artisans.

Father’s Day Brunch – June 15

It’s dad’s turn to enjoy some love! Celebrate Father’s Day at Camp Aramoni’s special brunch with seatings between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Both hearty dishes and sweet desserts will be on the menu. A cash bar will be available. Adults are $32 and children 10 and under are $10.

Hike & Dine Experience – July 12

Explore Camp Aramoni’s 96-acre property before enjoying delicious bites and drinks. The event begins at the historic event venue Bricks & Stones before heading off on a hike to The Barn, where guests will be greeted with wine and charcuterie. The hike continues past the beautiful Vermillion River on the way back to Bricks & Stones for live music and a buffet. Tickets are $60 per person and can be purchased online.

Carnival Brunch – July 13

Bring the whole family for this carnival-themed brunch, featuring a menu that includes funnel cakes, pancake-wrapped sausages, brunch sliders, pretzel bites, fried pickles, cinnamon sugar churros and much more. A cash bar will be available. Adults are $32 per person and children 10 and under are $10.

Jimmy Buffet Tribute Night – July 19

The music of the late Jimmy Buffet will come alive at Camp Aramoni. The Margaritaville-themed event will also feature special food and drink specials, giveaways, a dunk tank, costume contests and more. Guests are advised to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Campfire Classics Brunch – Aug. 10

National S’mores Day is Aug. 10 and Camp Aramoni is celebrating with a brunch inspired by the warmth of a campfire. The menu includes classic comfort food with a gourmet twist. Adults are $32 and children 10 and under are $10. A cash bar will be available.

Camp Aramoni is located at 809 N 2199 Road in Tonica.

For more information and to purchase tickets to events, visit camparamoni.com.