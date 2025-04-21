IMOMSOHARD bringing laughs to Rialto Square Theatre

#IMOMSOHARD: The Flashback Tour will bring a hilarious night of comedy to the Rialto Square Theatre on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

#IMOMSOHARD: The Flashback Tour will bring a hilarious night of comedy to the Rialto Square Theatre on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

From the creators of #IMOMSOHARD, Jen and Kristin are heading out with a brand new show: LADIES NIGHT. The duo will dive into all things womanhood, motherhood and friendship. There are new things to talk about and some old things to talk about in new ways like surviving marriage, fashion and the tween-teen years, according to a news release.

Ticket prices start at $40 and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto Box Office. For more information, visit www.rialtosquare.com.