5 Things to Do: Morton Arboretum plant sale, musical duo, ‘Our Town,’ museums to light up DuPage, Cook

1. Elmhurst History Museum spotlights original exhibit: “Acre by Acre: Our Farming Heritage” is on display through Aug. 10 at 120 E. Park Ave., Elmhurst. It explores how early settlers transformed the land on which Elmhurst sits today into a thriving farming community and delves into the rich history of farming throughout the western suburbs. Through historic artifacts, photos and interactive elements – from allowing visitors to try out historic farm tools and chores to a play farmers market – the family-friendly exhibit showcases the evolution of the agricultural industry in DuPage County. elmhursthistory.org

2. College Theater presents “Our Town”: Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize winner is staged at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 17 to 19, plus 3 p.m. April 19, in the Playhouse Theatre of the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus at 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. It examines life in the small fictional town of Grover’s Corners, tracing the relationship of George and Emily, a young couple in love. The story of their lives together is intertwined with the town and its residents. The timeless tale gently reminds people about the importance of appreciating the life they have and those with whom they share it. A post-show discussion with the director and actors follows the April 18 performance. Tickets cost $16.50 for students and seniors and $18.50 for adults. Visit atthemac.org or call 630-942-4000.

3. Tickets on sale for Arbor Day Plant Sale : The Morton Arboretum event takes place from Thursday through Saturday, April 24 to 26, at 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. Described as one of the largest seasonal plant sales in the Chicago region, it will offer thousands of carefully selected plants, including many native species. Questions can be posed to the Arboretum’s Plant Geniuses. Plants range from flowers, trees and shrubs to herbs, peppers and tomatoes. All tickets include general admission to enter the Arboretum and a $15 credit voucher toward plant purchases. Sale hours are 1 to 4 p.m. April 24 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 25 and 26, with early-access tickets available. mortonarb.org

4. Live music at Bryan’s American Grille: Making their debut at Bryan’s will be Tom Barr & Mark Smit, performing from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 19, at 2009 Ogden Ave., Downers Grove. They play favorites from Chris Stapleton to Jimmy Buffett, Bad Company and The Revivalists. bryansamericangrille.com

5. Jewelry exhibition at Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art: A special display, “Synergy & Symbiosis,” will end April 27. The show celebrates the jewelry creations of Paula Crevoshay with 12 one-of-a-kind pieces fusing craftsmanship, striking gems and imaginative design. Reservations are recommended for the exhibition, which is only open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The museum is at 1220 Kensington Road, Oak Brook. It presents Michael Miles in concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 27. lizzadromuseum.org

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Suburban Life’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/my-suburban-life/local-events