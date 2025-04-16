Paint the Town in a Banner Way returns to St. Charles this summer

The St. Charles Art Council's community art project will feature hand painted banners in Mt. St. Mary's Park this summer. (Photo by Claudia Frost)

The St. Charles Arts Council’s community art project Paint the Town in a Banner Way returns this summer.

The project will feature hand painted banners on exhibit in Mt. St. Mary Park from July 17 until Sept. 28.

“Last year we distributed 100 blank vinyl banners that were painted by community members of all ages,” Kathryn Hill, executive director of the St. Charles Arts Council, said in a news release. “We partnered with the St. Charles Park District and hung the painted banners on fencing by the skate park and tennis courts in Mt. St. Mary Park. The art exhibit was a huge success with the community and made a colorful display.”

There will be 150 blank banners available this year, and the fee to purchase a banner is $25 for arts council members and $30 for non-members. The fee includes a blank banner and paint.

Banners can be purchased on the arts council website at stcharlesartscouncil.org.

Blank banners will be distributed beginning May 24 at the St. Charles Arts Council gallery, 121 N. 2nd St., Suite H in downtown St. Charles. Banners will also be available for pick up from June 4-7.

For more information, contact Hill at info@stcharlesartscouncil.org.