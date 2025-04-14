The Lennon Project to celebrate John Lennon’s life and music at Raue Center

SoundTracks of a Generation will present “The Lennon Project”, a 100-minute retrospective of the songs and life of John Lennon, at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 3. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

SoundTracks of a Generation will present “The Lennon Project”, a 100-minute retrospective of the songs and life of John Lennon, at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 3.

Proceeds will benefit the American Legion Post 171.

According to a news release from Raue Center, the show will feature Jay Goeppner assuming the role of Lennon. Together with his crack SoundTracks band, Goeppner will take the audience on a chronological soundscape of Lennon’s career, from his time with the Beatles to his solo work.

The first half of the show will cover the Beatles’ decision to stop touring and focus on music composed in the studio, leading to iconic albums like “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” “Rubber Soul,” “Revolver,” “The White Album,” “Abbey Road” and the rooftop concert for “Let It Be.”

The second half of the show will delve into his solo career, featuring songs from “The Plastic Ono Band” to his signature album “Imagine,” “Sometime in New York City,” “Mind Games,” “Walls & Bridges” and “Rock & Roll.”

The show will conclude with selections from John and Yoko’s final recording, “Double Fantasy,” released just before his death on Dec. 8, 1980.

The show will also include multimedia images to create a monumental musical and emotional impact that Lennon brought to the world.

Tickets start at $59 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or at the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.