Be it the thrill of coasters or other entertainment, Six Flags Great America opens April 18

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee will debut the world's steepest drop with the most inversions on a dive coaster in 2025. (Courtesy of Six Flags Great America. )

Time again for the twists, turns and drops of heart-thumping roller coasters, the pulse of live entertainment and a variety of attractions as Six Flags Great America in Gurnee opens Friday for its 49th season.

After the April 18 opening, the 300-acre park on Grand Avenue east of Interstate 94 will operate weekends and select days. Daily operation begins May 20.

The self-described “Thrill Capital of the Midwest” features 17 roller coasters, big shows and three children-themed areas.

New this year opening in early summer is the 180-foot tall Wrath of Rakshasa, the steepest and most inverted dive coaster in the world.

Opening in early summer, the 180-foot-tall Wrath of Rakshasa dive coaster will hang its riders over the edge before making a 171-foot drop at a 96-degree angle – the steepest on a dive coaster. Six Flags Great America is set to kick off its 49th year of summer fun on Friday, April 18. (Photo provided by Six Flags Great America)

Riders will hang over the edge before making a 171-foot drop at a 96-degree angle. The coaster has five inversions and will reach a speed of 67 miles per hour on 3,239 feet of track.

Visitors will notice the main gate construction project is complete, making it easier to pass through security screening and into the park to start riding, noted spokesperson Tony Clark.

“The excitement surrounding Wrath of Rakshasa, the first new coaster at the park since 2019, will shine the spotlight on the county and draw huge interest and visitors,” said Maureen Riedy, president of Visit Lake County tourism bureau.

Lake County generates $2 billion annually in visitor spending and Six Flags is one of the premier destination drivers, she added.

At its peak, there are about 3,500 employees working various shifts, Clark said.

“Six Flags continue to be a great employer of Gurnee residents that also is a great financial engine for the local economy and is an active community partner contributing in so many ways” to the village, Mayor Tom Hood said.

The Giant Drop is one of the thrill rides at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee. Six Flags Great America is set to kick off its 49th year of summer fun on Friday, April 18. (Photo provided by Six Flags Great America)

Also this season, the park’s “Summerbration” lineup includes a massive fireworks display on each night of the Star-Spangled nights event, July 3-5; Great American Nights featuring a new nighttime parade, live music, specialty drinks and more, July 12-Aug. 3; and, a celebration of Latin American cultures with live music, dancing and other activities on Hometown Square during Viva La Fiesta, Aug. 16-17 and 23-24.

The fun continues in fall with Oktoberfest, Fright Fest and Kids Boo Fest from Sept. 13 to Nov. 2.

“Whether you’re a foodie, a non-rider who just loves unique entertainment or a coaster lover looking to conquer the world record-breaking Wrath of Rakshasa, there’s literally something for everyone and we’re excited to dive into the season,” park President John Krajnak said in announcing the new season.

The adjacent Hurricane Harbor water park opens May 24.

Tickets are by a pay one-price system with a variety of packages that include rides, season-long admission, free general parking, in-park discounts and other perks. Visit sixflags.com/greatamerica.