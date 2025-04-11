5 Things to Do: Superhero run, New Philharmonic, fish fry, zoo fest, winning film on tap in DuPage, Cook

Wheaton Drama pushes the envelope with the tragicomedy "August: Osage County," on stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 11 and 12, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 13, at 111 N. Hale St., Wheaton. The Pulitzer Prize winner is about a dysfunctional family jam-packed with infidelity, drug abuse, profanity, suicide and free-flowing alcohol. Learn more at wheatondrama.org. (Photo provided by Ken Beach)

1. New Philharmonic spotlights acclaimed guest violinist: Under the baton of Kirk Muspratt, the professional orchestra in residence at the McAninch Arts Center caps its season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 12, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 13. Yang Liu will be showcased in “Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto” in a program of works with a theme of destiny, including Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4. The MAC is at the College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. There will be a memorial tribute to founding maestro Harold Bauer. A free MAC Chat will precede each concert by one hour. Next, The Doo Wop Project, which features a supergroup of Broadway stars, returns at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 19. atthemac.org

2. Brookfield Zoo Chicago: Earth Month brings the debut of Spring Fest on Saturday and Sunday, April 12 and 13, with live performances, an art fair featuring nature-inspired crafts and goods from local artists, crafts for kids, a birding tour and the official launch of the zoo’s new partnership with The Original Rainbow Cone. Each day will include 10 Zoo Chats. The Ferris wheel also makes its return. This spring, Brookfield Zoo Chicago is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Summer hours begin May 24, when the zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until Sept. 1. brookfieldzoo.org/events

3. Friday Fish Fry: A top vote-getter for Suburban Life readers’ choice honors is St. John Council 3738, Knights of Columbus, 25 N. Cass Ave., Westmont. Served from 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent are entrees ranging from whitefish, Atlantic cod and crabcakes to shrimp and a kids menu. Included is a changing array of offerings at the sides bar. Carryout meals are available. kofc3738.org

4. Superhero Fun Run 3K: The untimed run/walk race is presented by the Wheaton Park District in partnership with the Rotary Club of Wheaton A.M. The event is at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 12. Hosted at the Sensory Garden Playground at 2751 Navistar Drive in Lisle, runners and walkers will follow a scenic course through Danada Forest Preserve. Participants are encouraged to dress up as superheroes. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Play for All Playground and Garden Foundation, supporting inclusive play opportunities for children of all abilities. wheatonparkdistrict.com/funrun

5. After Hours Film Society: This year’s Oscar winner for best international feature film, “I’m Still Here,” will be screened at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 14, in the Tivoli Theatre, 5021 Highland Ave., Downers Grove. Brazil in 1971 is a country in the tightening grip of a military dictatorship. A mother is forced to reinvent herself when her family’s life is shattered by an act of arbitrary violence. The movie is based on Marcelo Rubens Paiva’s best-selling memoir. “Profoundly moving,” according to Variety. David Rhodes plays the theater organ at 7 p.m. afterhoursfilmsociety.com

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Suburban Life’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/my-suburban-life/local-events