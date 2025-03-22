Things to Do: Opening weekend of the McHenry Outdoor Theater and a Taylor Swift party in Woodstock

Movie-goers bundle up in the back of a car at the McHenry Outdoor Movie Theater. (Photo provided by McHenry Outdoor Theater)

Here are things to do this weekend:

Outdoor theater opening weekend: Pack the car for the opening weekend of the McHenry Outdoor Theater in Lakemoor, which continues at 6 p.m. Saturday. Films to be shown this weekend at the drive-in movie theater will be “Snow White” followed by “Captain America: Brave New World.” The theater will be open Fridays and Saturdays until Memorial Day weekend, when the seven-days-a-week portion of the season starts. More information on McHenry Outdoor Theater’s new season can be found here: Goldenagecinemas.com.

Puzzlepalooza: Race against teams to finish puzzles during the Crystal Lake Park District’s Puzzlepalooza from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Grand Oaks Rec Center, 1401 W. Route 176, Crystal Lake. Awards will be presented to teams that finish the 500-piece puzzle first. Enjoy an ice cream sundae bar provided by Baskin Robbins, and bring old puzzles to swap with other contestants. Registration is $35 for Crystal Lake residents and $45 for nonresidents. Find more information about Crystal Lake’s Puzzlepalooza and register here: Crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Princess and superhero day: Meet dozens of superheroes and princesses in costume during the Princess and Superhero Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Volo Museum, located at 27582 Volo Village Road, Volo. Kids ages 12 and younger dressed in costume will receive a free gold pass admission to the museum. A portion of the proceeds go to the nonprofit Costumers with a Cause. More information about the Volo Museum’s Princess and Superhero Day can be found here: Volocars.com/the-attraction/events.

