Black Violin brings blend of classical music and hip-hop to McAninch Arts Center

Classical music meets hip-hop when the string phenomenon Black Violin returns to the McAninch Arts Center for a high-energy concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 27. (Photo provided by Black Violin)

Classical music meets hip-hop when the string phenomenon Black Violin returns to the McAninch Arts Center for a high-energy concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 27.

This concert is part of their “Full Circle” tour and will feature Black Violin’s classics, new songs from their newest album, “Full Circle,” plus fun surprises for a celebration of growth, music and beauty of coming full circle, according to a news release from McAninch Arts Center.

Black Violin’s repertoire includes both instrumental and vocal works, drawing on classical music, but also referencing hip-hop, rock, R&B and bluegrass.

The “Full Circle” tour captures the essence of returning to where it all began—transformed and reimagined. Black Violin is composed of classically trained string instrumentalists Kevin Sylvester (violin) and Wilner Baptiste (viola), who go by the stage names Kev Marcus and Wil B. The two met in orchestra class at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale and soon began their musical journey with a shared passion for both classical and contemporary music. After years of producing beats for South Florida rappers and performing in local clubs, they won Showtime at the Apollo in 2005, which launched them into the national spotlight.

Black Violin has since headlined iconic venues like The Kennedy Center and collaborated with major artists such as Alicia Keys, Wu-Tang Clan and Mike Shinoda. Their TV appearances include the “Today Show,” “CBS Mornings” and “PBS Newshour.” Their 2019 album, “Take the Stairs,” earned them a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album, further cementing their status as trailblazers in the music industry.

Black Violin’s work extends beyond the stage, reaching into communities nationwide with numerous performances for students and hands-on engagement with youth symphonies and community centers.

A free MAC Chat with the artists will take place at 3:15 p.m. prior to the performance.

McAninch Arts Center is located at 425 Fawell Blvd. on the campus of College of DuPage.

Tickets are $65-$70. For tickets or more information visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630-942-4000. The McAninch Box Office is open Tuesday – Saturday, noon – 6 p.m. and two hours prior to performance.