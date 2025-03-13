5 Things to Do: St. Patrick’s Day themed activities set in Illinois Valley

Here are five things to do this weekend:

St. Patrick’s parades: Celebrations are planned Saturday in La Salle, Utica and Marseilles. La Salle’s event will begin at 1 p.m. with staging beginning at 11 a.m. in the Knights of Columbus parking lot on Second Street. The parade will take off from Second and Bucklin streets, travel down First Street and end eastbound on Crosat Street. Utica’s parade is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Mill Street. And in Marseilles, parade lineup will be at 6 p.m. beginning at 200 Riverfront Drive, and the lighted parade will kick off at 7 p.m. The parade will travel north on Main Street, ending at the intersection of U.S. 6 and Bluff Street. Participants and spectators are encouraged to stay along Main Street for the event.

Harbor Stories: Ivas John and Nick Leet will perform unplugged, hosted by Dan Hubbard, from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Bluegill Boathouse & Marina Bar, 411 Great Loop East Drive, Ottawa. With an appreciation for storytelling and a mastery of acoustic sounds, John continues to captivate listeners with dazzling guitar work and a warm baritone voice, playing a variety of blues, folk or bluegrass. Leet is the founding member and chief songwriter of Minneapolis band High on Stress, and is known for his heart-on-his-sleeve approach to music.

Paolo Schianchi: The master guitarist is scheduled to perform 7 p.m. Friday at Central Intermediate School, 711 E. McKinley Road, as part of the Ottawa Concert Association’s series. Schianchi is an out-of-the-ordinary musician and performer, able to master all existing variations of the guitar, from the Renaissance lute to electric guitars, to unique instruments that he has created – among them, a 49-string guitar he personally designed. For ticket information contact Beth at 815-228-6474.

Beer and Wine tasting: The Bureau County United Way is hosting a beer and wine tasting 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Hornbaker Gardens Barn, 22937 1140 North Ave., Princeton. Local brewers and vendors will be providing drinks and area restaurants will supply appetizers. Steve Sharp will perform an acoustic set of music. Items will be available for silent auction. Tickets cost $25 at the door or by calling 815-876-7056. T-shirts and sweatshirts are available for sale. There still are tables available for sponsorships.

Breakfast and craft: Take part in a family-friendly event and help a good cause at the same time. A free breakfast for the entire family and a St. Patrick’s Day themed craft for kids is scheduled 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church, 1003 Fifth St., Mendota. Bring a non-perishable food item for the Mendota/First Presbyterian Church Micro Pantry if you wish to contribute.

Generic’s St. Patty’s Day Dance: The event is scheduled from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Princeton Moose Lodge, 1339 N. Euclid Ave. The dining room will be serving from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy good food, music and fellowship.

